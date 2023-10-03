Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Sets New Standard; First Exhibition of Real Estate Auctions Live with Sotheby’s Hong Kong

Live-Streamed to the World from Hong Kong, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Celebrates Sotheby’s 50th Anniversary in Asia with Historic Auction

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby's Hong Kong proudly hosted Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Exceptional Global Properties auction, a groundbreaking event that honored both Sotheby’s 50th anniversary and the first-ever exhibition of real estate to gavel live in Asia. Featuring a curation of Sotheby’s International Realty offerings, the inaugural real estate auction, held on 3 October, set new benchmarks for the industry.

Continuing online, the sale’s Important Global Properties collection spans North America, Asia, and Europe, with bidding closing between 12–31 October.

The sale took place as part of Sotheby's Hong Kong’s Autumn sale series. Displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more, this unique integration highlights the seamless blend of modernity and tradition that defines the Sotheby's brand.

Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, looks to the future with optimism, saying, "Through our revolutionary auctions, we continue to redefine the luxury real estate landscape, connecting discerning buyers with remarkable properties while ensuring sellers experience the utmost reach and efficiency in their transactions. As both Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ and Sotheby’s first-ever live sale of real estate in Asia, this moment in time is a testament to our dedication to excellence, our commitment to breaking barriers, and our collective continuance to make history."

Live Auction Highlights

Conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ head auctioneer, Frank Trunzo, the Exceptional Global Properties live auction garnered competitive bidding, highlighted by $210 million in total aggregate bids placed and a selection of offerings in Texas, including a more than 97% increase above average Starting Bid price achieved for an equestrian retreat near Dallas, and an over $14 million sale price for a prime waterfront estate on coveted Westlake Drive in Austin, Texas.

Ongoing Auction Highlights

Known as one of Colorado’s most significant equestrian properties, The Red Barn set in the Roaring Fork Valley in Carbondale, near Aspen, saw bidding open live in the room, and will continue with online bidding through 12 October as part of the Important Global Properties sale.

Additional offerings include:

• An historic Washington, D.C. estate spanning across three homes, each brimming with rich narratives from iconic figures like First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Thomas Beall

• A sustainable luxury island in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Finland, with breathtaking acres of pine forest and gold-sand beaches

• A Washington retreat overlooking the Puget Sound with sweeping Mount Rainier views, for a breathtaking Pacific Northwest experience

• An innovative enclave on a private island, surrounded by the Long Island Sound in New York; and

• A historical estate in Japan built in the Meiji era by a wealthy merchant.

Highlights from the sale will be on view through 8 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, expressed her satisfaction, stating, "Our sales with Sotheby’s continue to be in high demand for sellers and representing real estate agents, who are searching for unparalleled reach, combined with the certainty of a closed transaction in 60 days or less. Last September in New York, we celebrated the first exhibition of real estate to gavel live with Sotheby’s since its inception in 1744, and now we’re proud to celebrate another monumental achievement with Sotheby’s Hong Kong.”

Through Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, closings will help fund new homes built for families in need.

December Sale

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions sale series continues with its final sale of the year, slated for 14 December, at Sotheby’s New York during Luxury Week. Simultaneously showcased with similar marquee offerings on sothebys.com and conciergeauctions.com, Sotheby’s International Realty properties hand-picked for inclusion will benefit from international reach and positioning alongside the finest art and luxury goods in the world via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s.

A limited number of consignments are now being accepted. Enquiries may be submitted at +1 917.719.8427 or GlobalSaleSeries.com.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details, explore upcoming auctions and more at conciergeauctions.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Board of Directors

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently under the leadership of Co-Founder Chad Roffers, CEO, alongside a Board of Directors of Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. and Sotheby’s executives, including from Anywhere, Charlotte Simonelli, EVP and CFO, and from Sotheby’s, Josh Pullan, EVP, Global Head of Luxury Division, and Jean-Luc Berrebi, CFO. The Board is chaired by Philip A. White, CEO and President of Sotheby's International Realty, an Anywhere brand.