Goodguys Crowns the 2023 BASF America’s Most Beautiful

Goodguys named this 1952 Chevy Suburban the 2023 BASF America's Most Beautiful during the Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals.

This 1952 Chevy Suburban, built by Johnson's Hot Rod Shop, earned the Goodguy's America's Most Beautiful award for 2023.

Unlike modern SUVs, this 1952 Suburban is sparse yet plenty comfortable with air conditioning, touch screen audio system and plush, leather seats.

A twin-turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine produces over 500 horsepower.