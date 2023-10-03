Traffic Pattern Change Planned for Western Avenue Bridge at I-229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, Oct. 2, 2023

Contact: Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, the traffic pattern across the Western Avenue bridge at Interstate 229 will change. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of the bridge. Traffic will be maintained on the bridge with two lanes in each direction. The shift is in effect while crews work on paving the north end of the bridge. Weather dependent, this traffic pattern will be in place for approximately one week.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area. The prime contractor for this $2.6 million project is T & R Contracting of Sioux Falls. The anticipated completion of the project is November 2023. Find additional project information at https://dot.sd.gov/western-ave-interchange-i-229-pcn-06cf.

