Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance Locating Two Missing Teenage Boys

Maryland State Police News Release

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate two missing teenage boys.

     Shortly after 7:30 p.m. today, troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to the 600 block of Chapel Gate Lane in Baltimore, for a report of two missing teenage boys. They are identified as Djwaal Hunkinsni Hayes Jr., age 14 and Larry Michael Bell III, age 15. Hayes was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Bell was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red shoes and black pants.

     If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700, reference case number 23-MSP-034635. All calls may remain confidential. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region is leading the investigation.

 

                          

Djwaal Hunkinsni Hayes Jr.

Age 14

5’6 / 130 lbs

Black Hair / Brown Eyes

                                  

Larry Michael Bell III

Age 15

5’11 / 160 lbs

Black Hair / Brown Eyes

###

 

CONTACT:    Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack

                        8908 Kelso Drive, Essex, Maryland 21221

                        410-780-2700

 

 

 

 

 

