Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,672 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, October 02, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 2, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative D’Orsie.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

  • House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01941

  • House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01942

  • House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01943

  • House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01944

·         House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 as Amended by A01873

·         House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 as Amended by A01874

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:

 

Committee On Committees Report 

October 2, 2023 

 

Kevin Boyle resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee 

Arvind Venkat elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee  

 

Tim Briggs resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee 

Lindsay Powell elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee 

 

Donna Bullock resigns from Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee 

Johanny Cepeda- Freytiz elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee    

 

Frank Burns resigns from Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee 

Tarik Khan elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee 

 

Scott Conklin resigns from Children & Youth Committee 

Heather Boyd elected to Children & Youth Committee 

 

Mary Jo Daley resigns from Children & Youth Committee 

Lindsay Powell elected to Children & Youth Committee 

 

Jason Dawkins resigns from Commerce Committee 

Brian Munroe elected to Commerce Committee 

 

Dan Deasy resigns from Commerce Committee 

Anthony Bellmon elected to Commerce Committee 

 

Melissa Shusterman resigns from Commerce Committee 

Lindsay Powell elected to Commerce Committee   

 

Dan Frankel resigns from Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee 

Mary Isaacson elected to Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee 

 

Bob Freeman resigns from Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee 

Pat Gallagher elected to Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee 

 

John Galloway resigns from Education Committee 

Aerion Abney elected to Education Committee 

 

Pat Harkins resigns from Education Committee 

Paul Takac elected to Education Committee 

 

Frank Burns resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee 

Justin Fleming elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee 

 

Scott Conklin resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee 

Roni Green elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee 

 

Elizabeth Fiedler resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee 

Justin Siegel elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee 

 

Paul Friel resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee 

Joe Webster elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee 

 

Anita Kulik resigns from Finance Committee 

Paul Friel elected to Finance Committee 

 

Rob Matzie resigns from Finance Committee 

Robert Merski elected to Finance Committee 

 

Ismail Smith-Wade-El elected to Finance Committee 

 

Ed Neilson resigns from Game & Fisheries Committee 

Jose Giral elected to Game & Fisheries Committee 

 

Eddie Pashinski resigns from Game & Fisheries Committee 

Carol Kazeem elected to Game & Fisheries Committee 

 

Steve Samuelson resigns from Gaming Oversight Committee 

Mark Rozzi elected to Gaming Oversight Committee 

 

Pete Schweyer resigns from Gaming Oversight Committee 

Dave Madsen elected to Gaming Oversight Committee 

 

Jared Solomon resigns from Health Committee 

Matthew Gergely elected to Health Committee 

 

Mike Sturla resigns from Health Committee 

Ben Sanchez elected to Health Committee 

 

Greg Vitali resigns from Housing & Community Development Committee 

Lindsay Powell elected to Housing & Community Development Committee 

 

Kevin Boyle resigns from Housing & Community Development Committee 

Kyle Donahue elected to Housing & Community Development Committee 

 

Tarah Probst elected to Housing & Community Development Committee 

 

Tim Briggs resigns from Human Services Committee 

Arvind Venkat elected to Human Services Committee 

 

Donna Bullock resigns from Human Services Committee 

La’Tasha Mayes elected to Human Services Committee 

 

Jim Haddock elected to Insurance Committee 

Steve Malagari elected to Insurance Committee 

 

Stephen Kinsey resigns from Judiciary Committee 

Malcolm Kenyatta elected to Judiciary Committee 

 

Patty Kim resigns from Judiciary Committee 

Dan Williams elected to Judiciary Committee 

 

Mary Jo Daley resigns from Labor & Industry Committee 

Timothy Brennan elected to Labor & Industry Committee 

 

Dan Deasy resigns from Labor & Industry Committee 

Gregory Scott elected to Labor & Industry Committee 

 

Jason Dawkins resigns from Liquor Control Committee  

Joe Ciresi elected to Liquor Control Committee 

 

Dan Frankel resigns from Liquor Control Committee 

Abigail Salisbury elected to Liquor Control Committee 

 

John Galloway resigns Local Government Committee 

Lisa Borowski elected to Local Government Committee 

 

Pat Harkins resigns from Local Government Committee 

Melissa Cerrato elected to Local Government Committee 

 

Bob Freeman resigns from Professional Licensure Committee 

Brian Munroe elected to Professional Licensure Committee 

 

Patty Kim resigns from Professional Licensure Committee 

Mandy Steele elected to Professional Licensure Committee 

 

Jared Solomon resigns from State Government Committee 

Ben Waxman elected to State Government Committee 

 

Anita Kulik resigns from State Government Committee 

Joe McAndrew elected to State Government Committee 

 

Rob Matzie resigns from Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee 

Lindsay Powell elected to Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee 

 

Ed Neilson resigns from Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee 

Tarah Probst elected to Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee  

 

Eddie Pashinski resigns from Transportation Committee  

Brandon Markosek elected to Transportation Committee 

 

Steve Samuelson resigns from Transportation Committee 

Melissa Shusterman elected to Transportation Committee 

 

Mark Rozzi elected to Transportation Committee 

 

Pete Schweyer resigns from Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee 

Jim Haddock elected to Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee 

 

Stephen Kinsey resigns from Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee 

Chris Pielli elected to Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee 

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Hill-Evans, Chair

Committee on Committees

The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:

 

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

October 2, 2023

 

Alec Ryncavage resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Ann Flood elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Pickett

Committee on Committees

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:

 

REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES LEADERSHIP APPPOINTMENTS

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

October 2, 2023

 

Aging and Older Adult Services Committee, Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits

Joanne Stehr appointed Chair, replacing Thomas Mehaffie

Jill Cooper appointed Member

 

Commerce Committee, Subcommitte on Housing Finance

Dallas Kephart reappointed Chair

 

Commerce Committee, Subcommittee on Local Business

Michael Stender, appointed Member, replacing Perry Stambaugh

 

Commerce Committee, Subcommittee on Automation and Technology

Michael Stender, appointed Member, replacing Tim Twardzik

 

Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, Subcommittee on Parks and Forests

Paul Schemel appointed Chair, replacing Jason Ortitay

Parke Wentling appointed Member

 

Judiciary Committee

Kate Klunk appointed Secretary, Replacing Paul Schemel

 

Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections

Joseph Kerwin appointed Member, replacing Clint Owlett

 

State Government Committee, Subcommittee on Government Integreity and Transparency

Paul Schemel appointed Member, replacing Dawn Keefer

 

State Government Committee, Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits, and Risk Management

Wendy Fink appointed Member, replacing James Barton

 

State Government Committee, Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections

Tim Bonner appointed Member, replacing Wendy Fink

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Pickett

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

HB 540 PN 1786

146-57        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 1044 PN 1787

118-85        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 1232 PN 1323

188-15        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 1338 PN 1614

160-43        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

SB 621 PN 1115

202-1           Sent to the Senate with the information that the House passed the Bill without Amendment

SB 838 PN 1113

202-1           Sent to the Senate with the information that the House passed the Bill without Amendment

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 224     Local Government

HR 225     Judiciary

HR 226     Commerce

HR 227     Health

HR 228     Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 229     Housing And Community Development

HR 230     Housing And Community Development

 

HB 1724   Education

HB 1725   Health

HB 1726   Judiciary

HB 1727   Education

HB 1728   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1729   Labor And Industry

HB 1730   Local Government

HB 1731   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1732   Environmental Resources And Energy

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 123        To Appropriations

HB 251         To Appropriations

HB 1062      To Appropriations

HB 1219      To Appropriations

HB 1479      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 189        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HR 217        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HR 223        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

HB 540         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1044      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1232      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1338      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1522      From Game and Fisheries as Amended

HB 251        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1062      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1219      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1479      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 612         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 836         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 146         From Game and Fisheries as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1527

HB 1540

HB 1661

 

SB 141

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 201

A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Childhood Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.     

202-1

HR 203

A Resolution designating the week of September 17 through 24, 2023, as "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Research and Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania to increase awareness and understanding of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.   

202-1

HR 212

A Resolution designating September 15 through October 15, 2023, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.         

202-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Wednesday, October 3, 2023  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, October 02, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more