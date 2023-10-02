Daily Session Report for Monday, October 02, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 2, 2023
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative D’Orsie.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
- House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01941
- House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01942
- House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01943
- House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01944
· House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 as Amended by A01873
· House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 as Amended by A01874
The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:
Committee On Committees Report
October 2, 2023
Kevin Boyle resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Arvind Venkat elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Tim Briggs resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Lindsay Powell elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Donna Bullock resigns from Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
Johanny Cepeda- Freytiz elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
Frank Burns resigns from Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
Tarik Khan elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
Scott Conklin resigns from Children & Youth Committee
Heather Boyd elected to Children & Youth Committee
Mary Jo Daley resigns from Children & Youth Committee
Lindsay Powell elected to Children & Youth Committee
Jason Dawkins resigns from Commerce Committee
Brian Munroe elected to Commerce Committee
Dan Deasy resigns from Commerce Committee
Anthony Bellmon elected to Commerce Committee
Melissa Shusterman resigns from Commerce Committee
Lindsay Powell elected to Commerce Committee
Dan Frankel resigns from Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee
Mary Isaacson elected to Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee
Bob Freeman resigns from Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee
Pat Gallagher elected to Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee
John Galloway resigns from Education Committee
Aerion Abney elected to Education Committee
Pat Harkins resigns from Education Committee
Paul Takac elected to Education Committee
Frank Burns resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee
Justin Fleming elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee
Scott Conklin resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee
Roni Green elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee
Elizabeth Fiedler resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee
Justin Siegel elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee
Paul Friel resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee
Joe Webster elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee
Anita Kulik resigns from Finance Committee
Paul Friel elected to Finance Committee
Rob Matzie resigns from Finance Committee
Robert Merski elected to Finance Committee
Ismail Smith-Wade-El elected to Finance Committee
Ed Neilson resigns from Game & Fisheries Committee
Jose Giral elected to Game & Fisheries Committee
Eddie Pashinski resigns from Game & Fisheries Committee
Carol Kazeem elected to Game & Fisheries Committee
Steve Samuelson resigns from Gaming Oversight Committee
Mark Rozzi elected to Gaming Oversight Committee
Pete Schweyer resigns from Gaming Oversight Committee
Dave Madsen elected to Gaming Oversight Committee
Jared Solomon resigns from Health Committee
Matthew Gergely elected to Health Committee
Mike Sturla resigns from Health Committee
Ben Sanchez elected to Health Committee
Greg Vitali resigns from Housing & Community Development Committee
Lindsay Powell elected to Housing & Community Development Committee
Kevin Boyle resigns from Housing & Community Development Committee
Kyle Donahue elected to Housing & Community Development Committee
Tarah Probst elected to Housing & Community Development Committee
Tim Briggs resigns from Human Services Committee
Arvind Venkat elected to Human Services Committee
Donna Bullock resigns from Human Services Committee
La’Tasha Mayes elected to Human Services Committee
Jim Haddock elected to Insurance Committee
Steve Malagari elected to Insurance Committee
Stephen Kinsey resigns from Judiciary Committee
Malcolm Kenyatta elected to Judiciary Committee
Patty Kim resigns from Judiciary Committee
Dan Williams elected to Judiciary Committee
Mary Jo Daley resigns from Labor & Industry Committee
Timothy Brennan elected to Labor & Industry Committee
Dan Deasy resigns from Labor & Industry Committee
Gregory Scott elected to Labor & Industry Committee
Jason Dawkins resigns from Liquor Control Committee
Joe Ciresi elected to Liquor Control Committee
Dan Frankel resigns from Liquor Control Committee
Abigail Salisbury elected to Liquor Control Committee
John Galloway resigns Local Government Committee
Lisa Borowski elected to Local Government Committee
Pat Harkins resigns from Local Government Committee
Melissa Cerrato elected to Local Government Committee
Bob Freeman resigns from Professional Licensure Committee
Brian Munroe elected to Professional Licensure Committee
Patty Kim resigns from Professional Licensure Committee
Mandy Steele elected to Professional Licensure Committee
Jared Solomon resigns from State Government Committee
Ben Waxman elected to State Government Committee
Anita Kulik resigns from State Government Committee
Joe McAndrew elected to State Government Committee
Rob Matzie resigns from Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee
Lindsay Powell elected to Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee
Ed Neilson resigns from Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee
Tarah Probst elected to Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee
Eddie Pashinski resigns from Transportation Committee
Brandon Markosek elected to Transportation Committee
Steve Samuelson resigns from Transportation Committee
Melissa Shusterman elected to Transportation Committee
Mark Rozzi elected to Transportation Committee
Pete Schweyer resigns from Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee
Jim Haddock elected to Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee
Stephen Kinsey resigns from Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee
Chris Pielli elected to Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Hill-Evans, Chair
Committee on Committees
The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:
COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES
SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT
October 2, 2023
Alec Ryncavage resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Ann Flood elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Pickett
Committee on Committees
The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:
REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES LEADERSHIP APPPOINTMENTS
SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT
October 2, 2023
Aging and Older Adult Services Committee, Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits
Joanne Stehr appointed Chair, replacing Thomas Mehaffie
Jill Cooper appointed Member
Commerce Committee, Subcommitte on Housing Finance
Dallas Kephart reappointed Chair
Commerce Committee, Subcommittee on Local Business
Michael Stender, appointed Member, replacing Perry Stambaugh
Commerce Committee, Subcommittee on Automation and Technology
Michael Stender, appointed Member, replacing Tim Twardzik
Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, Subcommittee on Parks and Forests
Paul Schemel appointed Chair, replacing Jason Ortitay
Parke Wentling appointed Member
Judiciary Committee
Kate Klunk appointed Secretary, Replacing Paul Schemel
Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections
Joseph Kerwin appointed Member, replacing Clint Owlett
State Government Committee, Subcommittee on Government Integreity and Transparency
Paul Schemel appointed Member, replacing Dawn Keefer
State Government Committee, Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits, and Risk Management
Wendy Fink appointed Member, replacing James Barton
State Government Committee, Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections
Tim Bonner appointed Member, replacing Wendy Fink
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Pickett
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
146-57 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
118-85 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
188-15 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
160-43 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
202-1 Sent to the Senate with the information that the House passed the Bill without Amendment
202-1 Sent to the Senate with the information that the House passed the Bill without Amendment
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 224 Local Government
HR 225 Judiciary
HR 226 Commerce
HR 227 Health
HR 228 Environmental Resources And Energy
HR 229 Housing And Community Development
HR 230 Housing And Community Development
HB 1724 Education
HB 1725 Health
HB 1726 Judiciary
HB 1727 Education
HB 1728 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1729 Labor And Industry
HB 1730 Local Government
HB 1731 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1732 Environmental Resources And Energy
Bills Recommitted
HB 123 To Appropriations
HB 251 To Appropriations
HB 1062 To Appropriations
HB 1219 To Appropriations
HB 1479 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 189 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HR 217 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HR 223 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 540 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1044 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1232 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1338 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1522 From Game and Fisheries as Amended
HB 251 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1062 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1219 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1479 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 612 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 836 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 146 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1527
HB 1540
HB 1661
SB 141
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Childhood Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
A Resolution designating the week of September 17 through 24, 2023, as "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Research and Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania to increase awareness and understanding of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
202-1
A Resolution designating September 15 through October 15, 2023, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
202-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , Wednesday, October 3, 2023 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.