Daily Session Report for Monday, October 02, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 2, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative D’Orsie.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01941

House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01942

House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01943

House Bill 1379, Printer's Number 1539 as Amended by A01944

· House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 as Amended by A01873

· House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 as Amended by A01874

The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:

Committee On Committees Report

October 2, 2023

Kevin Boyle resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Arvind Venkat elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Tim Briggs resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Lindsay Powell elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Donna Bullock resigns from Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee

Johanny Cepeda- Freytiz elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee

Frank Burns resigns from Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee

Tarik Khan elected to Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee

Scott Conklin resigns from Children & Youth Committee

Heather Boyd elected to Children & Youth Committee

Mary Jo Daley resigns from Children & Youth Committee

Lindsay Powell elected to Children & Youth Committee

Jason Dawkins resigns from Commerce Committee

Brian Munroe elected to Commerce Committee

Dan Deasy resigns from Commerce Committee

Anthony Bellmon elected to Commerce Committee

Melissa Shusterman resigns from Commerce Committee

Lindsay Powell elected to Commerce Committee

Dan Frankel resigns from Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee

Mary Isaacson elected to Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee

Bob Freeman resigns from Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee

Pat Gallagher elected to Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee

John Galloway resigns from Education Committee

Aerion Abney elected to Education Committee

Pat Harkins resigns from Education Committee

Paul Takac elected to Education Committee

Frank Burns resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee

Justin Fleming elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee

Scott Conklin resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee

Roni Green elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee

Elizabeth Fiedler resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee

Justin Siegel elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee

Paul Friel resigns from Environmental Resources and Energy Committee

Joe Webster elected to Environmental Resources and Energy Committee

Anita Kulik resigns from Finance Committee

Paul Friel elected to Finance Committee

Rob Matzie resigns from Finance Committee

Robert Merski elected to Finance Committee

Ismail Smith-Wade-El elected to Finance Committee

Ed Neilson resigns from Game & Fisheries Committee

Jose Giral elected to Game & Fisheries Committee

Eddie Pashinski resigns from Game & Fisheries Committee

Carol Kazeem elected to Game & Fisheries Committee

Steve Samuelson resigns from Gaming Oversight Committee

Mark Rozzi elected to Gaming Oversight Committee

Pete Schweyer resigns from Gaming Oversight Committee

Dave Madsen elected to Gaming Oversight Committee

Jared Solomon resigns from Health Committee

Matthew Gergely elected to Health Committee

Mike Sturla resigns from Health Committee

Ben Sanchez elected to Health Committee

Greg Vitali resigns from Housing & Community Development Committee

Lindsay Powell elected to Housing & Community Development Committee

Kevin Boyle resigns from Housing & Community Development Committee

Kyle Donahue elected to Housing & Community Development Committee

Tarah Probst elected to Housing & Community Development Committee

Tim Briggs resigns from Human Services Committee

Arvind Venkat elected to Human Services Committee

Donna Bullock resigns from Human Services Committee

La’Tasha Mayes elected to Human Services Committee

Jim Haddock elected to Insurance Committee

Steve Malagari elected to Insurance Committee

Stephen Kinsey resigns from Judiciary Committee

Malcolm Kenyatta elected to Judiciary Committee

Patty Kim resigns from Judiciary Committee

Dan Williams elected to Judiciary Committee

Mary Jo Daley resigns from Labor & Industry Committee

Timothy Brennan elected to Labor & Industry Committee

Dan Deasy resigns from Labor & Industry Committee

Gregory Scott elected to Labor & Industry Committee

Jason Dawkins resigns from Liquor Control Committee

Joe Ciresi elected to Liquor Control Committee

Dan Frankel resigns from Liquor Control Committee

Abigail Salisbury elected to Liquor Control Committee

John Galloway resigns Local Government Committee

Lisa Borowski elected to Local Government Committee

Pat Harkins resigns from Local Government Committee

Melissa Cerrato elected to Local Government Committee

Bob Freeman resigns from Professional Licensure Committee

Brian Munroe elected to Professional Licensure Committee

Patty Kim resigns from Professional Licensure Committee

Mandy Steele elected to Professional Licensure Committee

Jared Solomon resigns from State Government Committee

Ben Waxman elected to State Government Committee

Anita Kulik resigns from State Government Committee

Joe McAndrew elected to State Government Committee

Rob Matzie resigns from Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee

Lindsay Powell elected to Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee

Ed Neilson resigns from Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee

Tarah Probst elected to Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development Committee

Eddie Pashinski resigns from Transportation Committee

Brandon Markosek elected to Transportation Committee

Steve Samuelson resigns from Transportation Committee

Melissa Shusterman elected to Transportation Committee

Mark Rozzi elected to Transportation Committee

Pete Schweyer resigns from Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee

Jim Haddock elected to Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee

Stephen Kinsey resigns from Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee

Chris Pielli elected to Veteran Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Hill-Evans, Chair

Committee on Committees

The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

October 2, 2023

Alec Ryncavage resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Ann Flood elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Pickett

Committee on Committees

The Chair is in receipt of the following report on the Committee on Committees which the Clerk will now read:

REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES LEADERSHIP APPPOINTMENTS

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

October 2, 2023

Aging and Older Adult Services Committee, Subcommittee on Programs and Benefits

Joanne Stehr appointed Chair, replacing Thomas Mehaffie

Jill Cooper appointed Member

Commerce Committee, Subcommitte on Housing Finance

Dallas Kephart reappointed Chair

Commerce Committee, Subcommittee on Local Business

Michael Stender, appointed Member, replacing Perry Stambaugh

Commerce Committee, Subcommittee on Automation and Technology

Michael Stender, appointed Member, replacing Tim Twardzik

Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, Subcommittee on Parks and Forests

Paul Schemel appointed Chair, replacing Jason Ortitay

Parke Wentling appointed Member

Judiciary Committee

Kate Klunk appointed Secretary, Replacing Paul Schemel

Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on Crime and Corrections

Joseph Kerwin appointed Member, replacing Clint Owlett

State Government Committee, Subcommittee on Government Integreity and Transparency

Paul Schemel appointed Member, replacing Dawn Keefer

State Government Committee, Subcommittee on Public Pensions, Benefits, and Risk Management

Wendy Fink appointed Member, replacing James Barton

State Government Committee, Subcommittee on Campaign Finance and Elections

Tim Bonner appointed Member, replacing Wendy Fink

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Pickett

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 224 Local Government

HR 225 Judiciary

HR 226 Commerce

HR 227 Health

HR 228 Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 229 Housing And Community Development

HR 230 Housing And Community Development

HB 1724 Education

HB 1725 Health

HB 1726 Judiciary

HB 1727 Education

HB 1728 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1729 Labor And Industry

HB 1730 Local Government

HB 1731 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1732 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 123 To Appropriations

HB 251 To Appropriations

HB 1062 To Appropriations

HB 1219 To Appropriations

HB 1479 To Appropriations

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 189 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HR 217 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HR 223 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 540 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1044 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1232 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1338 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1522 From Game and Fisheries as Amended

HB 251 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1062 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1219 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1479 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 612 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 836 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 146 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 1527

HB 1540

HB 1661

SB 141

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 201 A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Childhood Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 203 A Resolution designating the week of September 17 through 24, 2023, as "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Research and Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania to increase awareness and understanding of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. 202-1 HR 212 A Resolution designating September 15 through October 15, 2023, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Wednesday, October 3, 2023 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.