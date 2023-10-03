Airwavz Takes Forward-Thinking Step in Tech: Emphasizes Working Parents with Innovative Child Care Partnership

New partnership provides Child Care Benefits to employees across the country.

The Wireless Technology Company Gains a Valuable Benefit by Partnering with TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a progressive move to support the well-being of its employees, Airwavz announces a strategic partnership with TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest Child Care platform. This innovative collaboration aims to address a pressing issue within the technology industry - the dire need for comprehensive Child Care options to increase employee retention and attract top talent.

The technology sector is booming, but it's not without its challenges. While opportunities in the industry are abundant, so are the demands on its workforce. According to a recent study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the technology sector is expected to grow by a staggering 13% by 2030. This growth comes with an increased demand for highly skilled professionals, making recruitment and retention a top priority for companies like Airwavz.

Unfortunately, as wireless technology professionals find themselves juggling demanding work schedules, remote work arrangements, and the responsibilities of parenthood, the need for accessible and reliable Child Care solutions becomes more evident. Research from Stanford(1) revealed that a staggering 75% of working parent struggle to find reliable child care services.

Brad Davis, CEO of Airwavz, commented on this game-changing partnership, saying, "Our employees are our most valuable asset, and their well-being is our top priority. In order to enhance their work-life balance and ensure they feel valued and appreciated, we wanted to address the challenge that many of us are, or have been faced with, costly Child Care expenses. TOOTRiS allows us to do that."

By partnering with TOOTRiS, a national leader in providing flexible, high-quality Child Care Benefits, Airwavz is making a bold statement about its commitment to its employees and their families. Key benefits of the Airwavz and TOOTRiS partnership include:

1. Comprehensive Child Care Options: The TOOTRiS platform offers availability to over 200,000 unique programs across the country with online enrollment up to a year in advance for standard and nonstandard hours of care, drop-in, after-school, specialized learning, summer camps, and extracurriculars.

2. Flexibility and Convenience: The partnership gives parents 24/7 access the TOOTRiS network which allows them to easily search, vet, and enroll directly with licensed Child Care providers and see real-time availability.

3. Making Child Care More Affordable: In addition to parents having more options, Airwavz is providing a monthly stipend to help them reduce Child Care costs.

4. Peace of Mind: Parents can confidently pursue their careers knowing that their children are in safe and nurturing environments.

5. Improved Retention and Recruitment: By offering these Child Care Benefits, Airwavz aims to maintain excellent employee retention and attract top talent.

“We are thrilled to partner with Airwavz to provide high-quality Child Care options for their workforce,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS and select member of the ReadyNation Task Force on Early Childhood. “This partnerships is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and family-friendly tech sector, where talented individuals can thrive professionally without compromising on their family.”

As Airwavz and TOOTRiS join forces to support their working parents, this partnership will have far-reaching benefits for the parents, their families, and the company.

About Airwavz

Airwavz designs, installs, owns, and operates in-building wireless infrastructure that provides affordable, convenient, and seamless high-speed connectivity to its clients and their tenants. Airwavz empowers their clients to enjoy wireless services that meet their client’s unique needs and goals.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 185,000 providers making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS’ unique technology unifies key stakeholders, enabling employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, so their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need while organizations seek to increase productivity and their ROI. Through the platform, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time, empowering working parents to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

Additional Resources:

(1) Stanford Research Factsheet: OVERDUE: A NEW CHILD CARE SYSTEM THAT SUPPORTS CHILDREN, FAMILIES & PROVIDERS

- https://tootris.com/edu/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Overdue_new_child_care_system_factsheet_dec2022-NLWC.pdf