Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,677 in the last 365 days.

Nationwide Test of Emergency Alert System on Oct. 4

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico –On October 4th, 2023, FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau will conduct a nationwide test to assess of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) capabilities. 

PREMB Commissioner, Nino Correa Filomeno, emphasized that: “These test alerts are necessary to verify that the system is working properly so that, in a real case, citizens will know what to do, depending on the information that is issued. Amid this hurricane season, and any time an emergency occurs, it is necessary to have this system in place.”

The WEA and EAS tests are scheduled to begin at approximately at 2:20 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 4. 

The WEA portion of the test will be initiated using FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), a centralized internet-based system that FEMA manages which enables authorities to send authenticated emergency messages to the public through multiple communications networks. The WEA test sends a code to cell phones.

“We want to ensure that the systems continue to be effective, that the public understands and uses these alerts and warnings about emergencies, particularly those on the national level, as we work to strengthen emergency readiness among our communities,” said Orlando Olivera, Coordinator of FEMA's Caribbean Area Office in Puerto Rico. “This is one step to be ready for emergencies. We are encouraging everyone, especially older adults to “Take Control in 1, 2, 3: Assess your needs, Make a plan, and Engage your support network. Visit www.ready.gov and learn more about it”.

Beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m., cell towers will broadcast the signal for approximately 30 minutes. During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message. To help ensure that these alerts are accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities, the alerts are accompanied by a unique tone and vibration.

Meanwhile, the EAS portion of the test is scheduled to last approximately one minute and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers. 

###

FEMA's mission is to help people before, during and after disasters.

Follow us on Facebook Facebook.com/FEMAPuertoRico and FEMA, and on Twitter @femaregion2 and @FEMA

You just read:

Nationwide Test of Emergency Alert System on Oct. 4

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more