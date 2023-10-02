Derby Barracks/ DUI #1 Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5004681

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 803-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/29/23 at approximately 1411 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105 in Newport Center

VIOLATION: DUI #1 / Drug

ACCUSED: Sarah Verge

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/29/23 at approximately 1411 hours, the State Police received a report of a crash on VT RT 105 in Newport Center near the intersection of VT RT 100. The State Police arrived at the scene and identfified the operator as Sarah Verge. The State Police performed standardized field sobriety tests on Verge and took her into custody for suspicion of DUI. Verge was transported to the Derby Barracks, processed, and charged with the crime of DUI #1 / Drug.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/23

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: