Derby Barracks/ DUI #1 Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004681
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 803-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/29/23 at approximately 1411 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105 in Newport Center
VIOLATION: DUI #1 / Drug
ACCUSED: Sarah Verge
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/29/23 at approximately 1411 hours, the State Police received a report of a crash on VT RT 105 in Newport Center near the intersection of VT RT 100. The State Police arrived at the scene and identfified the operator as Sarah Verge. The State Police performed standardized field sobriety tests on Verge and took her into custody for suspicion of DUI. Verge was transported to the Derby Barracks, processed, and charged with the crime of DUI #1 / Drug.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/23
COURT: Orleans
MUG SHOT: