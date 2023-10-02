Life Diagnostics and the AACC are gearing up for the fifth round of the AACC Middle East Conference and Exposition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the unprecedented success of the previous year, Life Diagnostics and the American Association for Clinical Chemistry are poised to embark on the AACC Middle East fifth edition on October 7th and 8th 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai. The conference will feature an expansive scientific program meticulously curated by experts from the American Association for Clinical Chemistry and the Middle East region. The agenda of the conference will address several vital topics during interactive sessions and workshops aimed at revolutionizing the world of clinical laboratory services. Participants will have the opportunity to benefit from six main scientific tracks. A group of prominent experts and academics in the fields of medicine, medical analysis, and related sectors will participate in the event, where they will highlight the latest developments in the field of laboratories and testing technologies, as well as their applications.
Day one kicks off with an exploration of transforming clinical laboratory services through data analytics, followed by a deep dive into screening from newborn to childhood. The day's program continues with laboratory testing, preventive medicine, and hot topics in laboratory diagnostics, led by renowned moderators such as Dr. Linnea Baudhuin, Dr. Deborah French, and Dr. Amy K. Saenger.
Commenting on the agenda for the first day, Dr. Hisham Shams, a Member of the AACC Middle East Scientific Committee and Chief Scientific Officer of Life Diagnostics, stated: "We have ensured that the scientific program offers participants a comprehensive and valuable presentation, addressing the latest developments and challenges in the future of healthcare."
Day two will continue with a well-tailored scientific program that delves into the intersection of laboratory science and emergency medicine in an interactive session between the laboratory and emergency medicine regarding the utilisation of high-sensitivity troponin. Attendees will also have the privilege of gaining insights into the rapidly evolving field of genomics and its pivotal role in diagnosis and treatment. A session focusing on quality and laboratory management will provide essential guidance on maintaining excellence in laboratory operations. A discussion on the expansion of lab medicine testing will showcase the latest advances in diagnostic capabilities. The sessions will be moderated by Dr. Linnea Baudhuin, Dr. Hisham Shams, Dr. Rania Bedair, and Dr. Deborah French.
Dr. Rania Bedair, a Member of the AACC Middle East Scientific Committee and the Chief Medical Officer of Life Diagnostics, expressed: "Our unwavering dedication to promoting innovation and advancing clinical chemistry will be evident on the second day. The sessions and discussions will focus on fostering scientific collaboration and innovation within the healthcare community."
From his side, Mr. Hossam Fouad, CEO of Life Diagnostics, expressed his pride in announcing Life Diagnostics' partnership with the AACC for the fifth round of the AACC Middle East. He stated: "This partnership brings the world’s most significant and influential medical laboratory conference to the Middle East region. At Life Dx, we place great importance on promoting medical education and are working closely with the AACC to maximize educational benefits for participants. We look forward to expanding the conference's impact and facilitating discussions on pressing and futuristic topics that concern industry practitioners, directly impacting the efficiency of the sector and the healthcare systems."
It is worth mentioning that the partnership between Life Diagnostics and the AACC represents the only AACC regional partnership outside the USA, emphasizing the AACC's strong commitment to fostering scientific cooperation with the laboratory medicine sector in the region.
About AACC:
The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) is a global organization dedicated to advancing scientific and medical knowledge in clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare. With a mission to improve patient care and outcomes, AACC brings together laboratory professionals, healthcare professionals, and experts to collaborate and share insights in the field of clinical chemistry.
About Life Diagnostics:
Life Diagnostics is a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic solutions, offering a wide range of laboratory tests and services. Committed to excellence in healthcare, Life Diagnostics partners with organizations and professionals to enhance medical education and promote innovative approaches to patient care.
Hosam Galaa
