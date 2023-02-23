Strategic collaboration between Omega Laboratories & Life Dx. to open new drugs of abuse testing laboratory in the UAE
Life Dx. and Omega Labs started a strategic partnership to establish the first state-of-the-art laboratory for drugs of abuse testing in the UAE.ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Diagnostics and Omega Laboratories started a strategic partnership to establish the first state-of-the-art laboratory for drugs of abuse testing in the United Arab Emirates. The partnership aims to revolutionize drug testing in the MENA region by bringing together Omega’s long experience in toxicology and related IT solutions and Life Diagnostics’ advanced expertise in laboratory services.
The new alliance will leverage its strengths to deliver high-quality screenings in a shorter time and with an exceptional customer service experience. Life Diagnostics will build on its extensive sample collection capacity, and Omega will utilize its technological expertise with advanced online reporting and online multi-language custody and control form systems. It is worth mentioning that the services provided are tailored to meet the needs of various categories of customers from government authorities, medical care providers, and private sector companies.
“We are proud to partner with Omega Laboratories, the leaders of drug abuse testing, to provide a wide range of services through our toxicology center in the UAE. This collaboration will enable Life Dx. to cover comprehensive medical screenings to offer full support for our patients and the medical teams.” Said Hossam Fouad, CEO and Founder of Life Dx.
“Omega is honored to be partnering with one of the highest quality, fastest growing diagnostic services organizations in the Region,” said Jerry Crosby, President of Omega Laboratories, Inc. “This partnership enables Omega to offer its clients the ability to have quality testing done in the region, saving time and cost in testing and reporting.”
For additional information about this partnership, please contact Life Diagnostics at 600551636 or partnership@lifedx.net
About Life Diagnostics
Life Diagnostics was established in 1998 at the heart of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, as a fully-fledged diagnostic center that provides a wide range of laboratory and radiology services by adopting innovative technologies to deliver exceptional diagnostic services. The passion drives Life Diagnostics management to provide a unique diagnostic experience that helps healthcare professionals to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent diseases.
About Omega Laboratories, Inc.
Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio, with additional state-of-the-art facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada, provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 22 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid, and Urine. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of its Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in eight languages, as well as licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology testing and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.
Khaled Al Asmar
Life Diagnostics
+971 50 515 9653
k.alasmar@lifedx.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube