Life Diagnostics and Khawarizmi International College Sign MOU to Promote Academic and Clinical Cooperation

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Diagnostics and Khawarizmi International College (KIC), the leading higher education institution in the UAE, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote cooperation in academic and clinical training, teaching, collaborative research projects, and community-level activities. The MOU aims to enhance academic and medical training, research, faculty and student development, the exchange of academic material, and CME activities. The agreement also includes developing visiting programs and seminars and exchanging academic material to promote cooperation.
KIC has vast expertise in empowering by engaging, applied educational experiences to meet the industry's and the community's needs, making the college the perfect partner for Life Diagnostics as they extend new bridges of cooperation and scientific exchange. "The MOU proves our commitment to building a strong partnership between our two organisations, benefiting both parties. It will also help us develop new initiatives, strengthen existing programs, and advance our shared mission. We aim to write a new chapter in the history of medical education and research in the UAE.," said Hossam Fouad, CEO of Life Diagnostics. From his side, Dr. Santosh Ray, the President of KIC, stated that the collaboration is promising and will support both entities' expansion plans. The MOU is expected to promote greater academic and clinical cooperation between the two institutions to improve patient and student outcomes.
About Life Diagnostics
Life Diagnostics was established in 1998 at the heart of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, as a fully-fledged diagnostic centre that provides a wide range of laboratory and radiology services by adopting innovative technologies to deliver exceptional diagnostic services. The passion drives life Diagnostics management to provide a unique diagnostic experience that helps healthcare professionals to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent diseases.
About Khawarizmi International College
Founded in 1985, Khawarizmi International College (KIC) is one of the higher education institutions in the UAE accredited by the Ministry of Education, offering Bachelor’s and Associate Diploma degrees. Over the course of 35 years, KIC has graduated over 3600 alumni that reflects its importance in applied educational experiences to meet the needs of the industry and the community. The Department of Health and Medical Sciences at KIC offers Bachelors and Associate Diploma programs in Medical Laboratory Sciences and Health Management; and Bachelors program in Respiratory Care and Emergency Medical Care.
