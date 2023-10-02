Submit Release
The EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan presented copies of her credentials

02/10/2023

On October 2, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa.

The Minister congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment to a responsible post and wished her success in fulfilling her diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.

During the negotiations, the parties noted the intensification of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union, both in a bilateral format and within the framework of the “European Union - Central Asia” format.

Issues of exchanging visits at the highest level were discussed.

A detailed exchange of views took place on the further development of cooperation in the trade, economic, transport and transit, energy, educational spheres, as well as in the field of ecology and water resources management in Central Asia.

In this context, the parties noted the coordinated work of Turkmenistan and the European Union in implementing such regional programs and EU projects for Central Asia as BOMCA, CADAP, Erasmus+, etc.

