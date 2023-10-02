Issues of Turkmen-Azerbaijani partnership discussed

Today, October 2, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismat Fuzuli oglu Gozalov.

R.Meredov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide full assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, current aspects of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in priority areas of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian nature were discussed. An exchange of views took place on the prospects for further development of partnership both in the interstate format and within the framework of international structures, primarily in the UN.

Speaking about the expansion of trade and economic partnership, the parties noted the growth of bilateral trade turnover, and also emphasized the great potential for interaction in this area. The fuel and energy complex, environmental issues and environmental protection, and interaction in the field of transport and logistics were also noted as important areas of cooperation.

The fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education, science, tourism, as well as cultural exchanges was also noted.