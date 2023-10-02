Victor Avila (TX23) to lead tours of the southern border at Eagle Pass Texas with VFAF Veterans for Trump

Victor Avila VFAF endorsement Victor Avila's published book "Agent Under Fire"

Congressional candidate Victor Avila will lead tours at the southern border in Eagle Pass Texas with VFAF Veterans for Trump said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President

Rep Tony Gonzalez is a border photo-op . Victor Avila cares about the border community and spends significant time with them. Avila will not abandon them when in office.” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the L-Strategies press room - The Official Press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVeterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump has endorsed Victor Avila (TX23) for the 2024 election cycle. Victor Avila is a retired Supervisory Special Agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seeking the Republican nomination to represent Texas' 23rd Congressional District.The national Veterans organization will be hosting a trip to the Southern Border at Eagle Pass Texas bringing with them a film production crew. The event is scheduled for November 1st through the 4th 2023. The border tour will highlight VFAF endorsed candidates Victor Avila (TX23) and Sandy Smith (NC1) . Victor Avila will be leading tours of the border for event attendees. For inquiries about attending email caitcorrigan@protonmail.comVictor Avila is running for congress in a primary against Rep.Tony Gonzales in Texas 23rd congressional district. Gonzalez has been censured by the GOP in Texas for failing to vote for a secure border. https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/04/politics/tony-gonzales-censure-texas-republican-party/index.html The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669 The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

VICTOR AVILA with Stan Fitzgerald Veterans For Trump on DC Court dismissal of cartel murder charges