California Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends Attorney Andy Waters of Waters Kraus for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in California-Insist on Better Compensation and Hire the Best Lawyers to Get the Job Done

If you are a Veteran who has mesothelioma anywhere in the state of California or their family, please make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Andy Waters at 866-714-6466.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the California Mesothelioma Victims Center, “If you are a Navy Veteran or any type of Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the state of California or their family, please make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Andy Waters or his partner Joy Sparling at the law firm of Waters and Kraus anytime at 866-714-6466. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars-especially if they spent time at a shipyard, in a ship's engine room, or as part of a repair crew.

"Attorney Andy Waters is one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys, and he and his partner Joy Sparling have decades worth of experience assisting people with this rare cancer in California and nationwide. Andy Waters and Joy Sparling of the law Firm of Waters and Kraus are both based in California, and they consistently obtain superior compensation for their clients in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California.

Again, for direct access to attorney Andy Waters of the law firm of Waters Kraus please call 866-714-6466 anytime. If a person with mesothelioma would talk to attorney Andy Waters for specifics about mesothelioma compensation-he is a much more informative resource than a generic book about mesothelioma-or a law firm call center." https://WatersKraus.Com

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center has now retained the services of one of the nation’s top VA Benefits specialists for a Navy Veteran or Veteran with mesothelioma in California to hopefully ensure additional compensation for a Veteran with this rare cancer or their spouse. For more information, please call the group anytime at 866-714-6466.” https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred. This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer? https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Important Note: “If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in California or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of Covid or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466.”



The Mesothelioma Victims Center will soon be endorsing other incredibly qualified attorneys who specialize in mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation in a few other states-to ensure people in these states have on the spot access to top local legal experts.

In the meantime, if a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com