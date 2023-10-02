Man Dies from Injuries in May Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a May shooting that killed a man in Northwest, D.C.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at approximately 6:54 p.m., Third District officers responded to the intersection of 1st Street and Q Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooing. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries. Shortly after, another man was located at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, the critically injured man died while receiving treatment for his injuries. He has been identified as 28-year-old Malik Lyons, of Bowie, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.