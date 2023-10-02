Man Dead After Shooting at McPherson Square

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest, D.C.

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 9:37 p.m., Second District officers responded to McPherson Square for the sounds of gunshots. While searching the scene, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries across from the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest. He died at the scene.

His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.