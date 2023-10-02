CBP Arrests Canadian Subject Wanted by Wellsville Police

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Rainbow Bridge border crossing, arrested a 53-year-old male Canadian Citizen who had an active arrest warrant from Wellsville, New York.

Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Niagara Falls, N.Y. and Niagara Falls, Canada.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered 53-year-old Patrick Oneill, a Canadian citizen heading to Niagara Falls, New York to go shopping. Upon arriving at the primary inspection area, the driver presented his identification, and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated an active warrant on Mr. Oneill and was subsequently taken to the secondary inspection area to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified the identification of the driver and then confirmed he had an active felony arrest warrant for Criminal Sexual Act in the 1st Degree.

“Our CBP officers were able to intercept and identify a wanted individual attempting to evade arrest,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Coordination with our local law enforcement partners ensured this fugitive was brought to justice.”

After processing and confirming the warrant, the driver was turned over to the Wellsville Police Department.

