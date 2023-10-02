S.D. Highway 244 Closure Scheduled Near Mt. Rushmore

For Immediate Release: Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Contact: Isaac Schulz, Project Engineer, 605-440-1408

KEYSTONE, S.D. – On Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, S.D. Highway 244 will be closed to through traffic from Palmer Creek Road to the east for one mile. This scheduled closure is part of an ongoing project to replace a bridge in this area and the closure is anticipated to last the duration of the project. Highway 244 is scheduled to be reopened no later than Friday, May 3, 2024.

A detour will be put in place around the project along U.S. Highway 16/16A. Access to Mt. Rushmore will remain open via Highway 16A and Highway 244 from the east.

Find more information about this structure replacement project at https://dot.sd.gov/mount-rushmore-pcn-04ft.

