Not So Sane Entertainment’s “Knight Watchmen,” the Gritty, Near-Future Detective Series debuts on Tubi and Amazon Prime
"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Nicole Mattox as Cecilia, Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya
"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: William Jacob as Merc, Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya, Michael Burger Song as Anthony, Joseph Venegas as Goon
Post-civil-war Texas. New justice reigns with the "Knight Watchmen." Rookie Montoya faces loss, love, and a twisted case. Trust is tested. Secrets lurk.
Season 1 Episode 1 - “The Sabueso”
46 min
TV-14
Crime · Sci-Fi · Drama
“The Sabueso” – Thirteen years after the apocalyptic Second Civil War of America, the Republic of Texas emerges with a revolutionary justice system: the Watchmen. These unique figures serve as both detective and judge, dispatching their executioners to deliver the ultimate verdict to the guilty. Freshly recruited into this elite fold is Isabelle Montoya (Daniela Vidaurre).
In the wake of a heart-wrenching loss, the Watchmen team faces the daunting task of serving a warrant on the elusive Johnson. As they embark on this perilous mission, sacrifices aren't just expected—they're demanded. Montoya's inaugural warrant plunges her into the investigation of a perplexing murder, where the alleged daughter of the deceased claims a case of mistaken identity: but Montoya uncovers a twist. As she navigates this maze, her personal life intertwines with duty when she becomes entangled with fellow Watchman, Walter (Wesley Blake). Each episode unravels a new layer, a fresh warrant, with every crime mysteriously interlinked.
Bobby LePire of Film Threat lauds the series as "engrossing" and praises its production, stating it "looks like a million bucks."
In a world reshaped by war and defined by a new code of justice, trust is fragile. The team's resolve is tested, pushing them to mend bonds and emerge from the haunting shadows of yesteryears. Yet, as they edge closer to unveiling the truth, the omnipotent Donovan Corporation amplifies its machinations, weaving a labyrinth of deceit to blind the Watchmen from their ominous agenda.
STARRING: Daniela Vidaurre (as Isabella Montoya), Nicole Mattox (as Cecilia), Wesley Blake (as Walter Baker)
TELEPLAY BY: Brett William Mauser
STORY BY: Brett William Mauser
CREATED BY: Brett William Mauser
DIRECTED BY: Brett William Mauser
Visit TUBI for Season 1, Episode 1, “The Sabueso” KNIGHT WATCHMEN
Click HERE for photos
Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 562-201-4357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
"Knight Watchmen" Season 1 Promo | Watch today on Tubi TV