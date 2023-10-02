VoDaVi Technologies Announces Commitment to Growing Global Cybersecurity Success during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Champion Badge

VoDaVi Technologies Announces Championship Status and Commitment to Growing Global Cybersecurity Success during Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023

NEW ENGLAND, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies (VoDaVi) today announced its commitment to cybersecurity education by participating in the 20th Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Founded in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each October, is the world’s foremost initiative aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, tribal communities, and individuals committed to educating others on online safety.

“Essential security awareness among users and is a key component to VoDaVi’s approach towards creating a safer future,” said Chris Friel, President, CEO and Founder of VoDaVi. “One of the best ways to accomplish this is through partnering with the National Cybersecurity Alliance and other similar collaborative, educational efforts to promote the importance of online safety and privacy. VoDaVi is a proud Champion of Cybersecurity Awareness Month!”

From mobile to connected home devices, technology is deeply intertwined with our lives. And while the evolution of technology accelerates, cybercriminals are working just as hard to find ways to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business life. For 20 Octobers and counting, Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today and provide straightforward actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

Starting this year, the new theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Secure Our World, with the main messaging revolving around four key cybersecurity best practices:

1. Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use.

2. Turning on multifactor authentication on personal devices and business networks.

3. Recognizing and reporting phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today.

4. Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. VoDaVi is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/. You can also follow and use the hashtag #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth and #SecureOurWorld on social media throughout the month.

About VoDaVi Technologies

Since 2009, VoDaVi Technologies has provided Business Technology Solutions, as well as Professional and Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout New England. Our experts tailor individual solutions, approaches, and resources to solve organizations business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management. VoDaVi is an authorized provider on the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) F05, F14, and S03 contracts. VoDaVi is an authorized supplier under Category 9: Equipment related to Network and Communication Services of the Blanket Massachusetts State Contract ITT72 Network Services, Communication Services, and Related Equipment. For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please visit www.VoDaViTech.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, and Instagram, or call us directly at 866.896.1777.

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state, and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/