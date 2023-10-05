New Fiction "Small Town Empire" by Mary E. McDonald Receives International Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®
This fall, Small Town Empire by Mary E. McDonald was deemed a Distinguished Favorite in the New Fiction (debut novel) category The NYC Big Book Award.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized Small Town Empire by Mary E. McDonald as Distinguished Favorite in the New Fiction category.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.
Small Town Empire by Mary E. McDonald
A fascinating story about the Salmon family and their rise to power in Pontotoc, Mississippi in the early 1900s.
The novel follows John Salmon who starts from humble beginnings and builds a successful small-town empire. Along the way, he faces many challenges, including six children whose antics threaten his empire, murder, scandalous affairs, and even a missing child. But he is determined to succeed, no matter the cost.
"The novel is full of intrigue, suspense, and Southern charm. It will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. If you are looking for a gripping tale that will leave you breathless, then Small Town Empire is the book for you."
The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories. The competition draws a diverse and high-quality pool of authors and publishers. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, and the United States.
Journalists, well established authors, small and large presses, and first time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. Awardees hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Four Way Books, Fantagraphics, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ooligan Press, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, She Writes Press, The Wild Rose Press and the White House Historical Association.
“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work on an international stage.”
To view the list of winners, visit https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2023winners
and distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2023distinguishedfavorites
About the Author
Mary E. McDonald is a native of Pontotoc, Mississippi, and resides in Texas. A self-professed history buff and passionate genealogy researcher, Mary has always been driven to uncover hidden stories and bring them to light. This desire led her to write her debut novel, “Small Town Empire” – a work of historical fiction that tells the little-known story of the Salmon family. In addition to writing, Mary enjoys bike riding, traveling, and spending time with her family, friends, and little dog.
