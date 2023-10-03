Medal of Honor Recipients Robert Martin Patterson and Walter Joseph Marm Jr. to Attend Purple Heart Homes' Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes is proud to announce that two distinguished Medal of Honor recipients, Robert Martin Patterson and Walter Joseph Marm Jr., will be joining us as guests of honor at our annual "Take That Hill" event. This remarkable occasion is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 7th at Southern Distilling Company in Statesville, NC, and it promises to be an inspiring day of reflection, tribute, and unity centered around cycling for disabled veterans.
Robert Martin Patterson and Walter Joseph Marm Jr. are two of America's most revered heroes, having displayed unparalleled courage and selflessness in the face of danger during their military service. Their remarkable stories of bravery continue to inspire generations of servicemen and women, as well as the broader community.
Robert Martin Patterson, a retired United States Army Command Sergeant Major, received the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary actions during the Vietnam War. His fearless leadership under fire saved the lives of many fellow soldiers and exemplified the highest traditions of the U.S. military. Patterson's dedication to his country and his unwavering commitment to service have left an indelible mark on our nation.
Walter Joseph Marm Jr., a retired Colonel in the United States Army, was also awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War. His courageous efforts under extreme combat conditions showcased the resilience and bravery that define our nation's finest warriors. Marm's story serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of our military heroes.
Purple Heart Homes' "Take That Hill" event is an annual cycling event that pays tribute to the sacrifices made by our nation's veterans. It is a day of remembrance, celebration, and support for wounded veterans and their families.
"We are deeply honored to have Medal of Honor recipients Robert Martin Patterson and Walter Joseph Marm Jr. join us as guests of honor at our 'Take That Hill' event," said John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes. "Their presence underscores the importance of recognizing and supporting our veterans, and their incredible stories of valor will undoubtedly inspire all those in attendance."
The "Take That Hill" event will include keynote speeches from both Medal of Honor recipients, as well as opportunities for attendees to interact with these American heroes. In addition, Purple Heart Homes will showcase its ongoing efforts to provide housing solutions and support for service-connected disabled and aging veterans.
Members of the media and the public are invited to attend this event to show their support for veterans.
For more information about Purple Heart Homes and the "Take That Hill" event, please visit https://phhusa.org/take-that-hill.
For media inquiries, please contact Layn Tallent, Purple Heart Homes Marketing Director, at ltallent@phhusa.org.
Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for service-connected disabled and aging veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
For more information, visit www.PHHUSA.org and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.
LAYN TALLENT
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
ltallent@phhusa.org
