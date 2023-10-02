Utility work to take place along I-80 near Rawlins

RAWLINS, Wyo. – Travelers on Interstate 80 may experience delays as crews with Rocky Mountain Power begin utility work starting Monday, October 2nd, weather permitting.

I-80 will have interior lane closures in both east and westbound lanes by mile marker 234 beginning Monday morning to facilitate the repair of overhead power lines in the area.

Wyoming Highway Patrol will be escorting traffic through the area at a reduced speed when overhead helicopter operations take place. Eastbound on-ramp at Fort Steele and westbound on-ramp at Walcott Junction will have intermittent closures throughout the day to accommodate helicopter operations.

Motorists are encouraged to watch for lane closures, reduced speed limits, stopped traffic and other traffic changes during the project. Avoid distractions like cell phones when driving through work zones.