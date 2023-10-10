eFamilyCare Presenting Family Caregiving Study at American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) 2023 Annual Meeting
The 3-month intervention program provided virtual coaching by a care adviser using eFamilyCare, a secure, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth mobile/browser-based app.
Informed and empowered family caregivers are the secret ingredient to improved health outcomes, cost efficiencies and experiences of patient families - surprisingly no one was addressing priorities.”SCARSDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eFamilyCare, a leading mobile platform that connects family caregivers with one-on-one expert support in navigating the healthcare system, today announced that their study entitled "Virtual Coaching of Family Caregivers Improves Wellbeing,” has been accepted by the American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) and will be presented at their annual meeting taking place October 12 – 13, 2023 in Seattle, WA. The clinical abstract, focused on practice innovations, will be on display as a poster presentation on October 13, 2023 between 5:30pm and 7:00pm.
— John W. Rowe, M.D.
The 3-month intervention program provided virtual coaching by a care adviser using eFamilycare, a secure, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth mobile and browser-based app. The care adviser was a licensed clinical social worker who addressed family caregiver needs through the app and coached the caregiver by interactive messaging, video visiting, completion of customized assessments, providing curated educational information, and/or referral to services and resources. Family caregiver stress was assessed and scored using a standardized Zarit Burden Survey over time.
126 employees who were also family caregivers in a single Health System were enrolled in the 3-month program. 80% of the care recipients were adults (average age of 77 years) and 20% were children (average age of 8 years). 2/3 of the caregivers used the app as the need arose and 1/3 used it regularly. The program concludes that virtual coaching of family caregivers provides needed education and support to family caregivers that improves the wellbeing of their care recipients, as well as the caregivers themselves.
“Family caregivers experience notable challenges caring for older adults. These include the convergence of disabling cognitive and medical disorders, distance, and limits of time,” added Jason Karlawish, MD. “There are substantial opportunities to improve this experience. They begin with recognizing the role of family caregivers in reporting their perspectives about the health of their loved ones and providing physical and social support.”
About eFamilyCare
eFamilyCare is an online family caregiving service that connects the caregiver with an expert care adviser dedicated to helping them care for their loved one. The care adviser helps build a personalized plan that provides ongoing support for family caregiving. eFamilyCare's Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Eric Rackow (former President of NYU Hospitals Center) saw first-hand the need to better support family caregivers of patients who were unnecessarily experiencing frequent hospitalizations. His insights led him to develop a unique model of complex chronic care management and homecare solutions nationwide. His story, like the other founders of eFamilyCare, helped to create the industry-leading platform to connect family caregivers to experts anytime, anywhere. For more information about eFamilyCare, visit https://www.efamilycare.com/.
David Zychowski, VP Partnerships
eFamilyCare
+1 203-598-9107
info@efamilycare.com