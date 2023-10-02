Bridge Construction Prompts Traffic Shift on Interstate 24 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin implementing a traffic shift on I-24 to facilitate construction of the new South Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I-24.

Beginning Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET, and continuing for about a week, the contractor will begin nightly lane closures (between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.) along I-24 between Germantown Road (mile marker 182) and Spring Creek Road (mile marker 185). The existing lanes will be narrowed from three, twelve-foot lanes to three, eleven-foot lanes and shifted to the center of the roadway. This will give the contractor room to construct retaining walls and other bridge features necessary for the replacement of the South Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I-24. Furthermore, this shift will allow the contractor to begin construction of new (additional) lanes on I-24 and noise walls along the corridor.

It should take the contractor about a week to fully implement this traffic shift. Once in place, traffic will remain in this pattern for about a year and three lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times.

All work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at the next available date. Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed through the work zone, follow posted signage, and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

Additional information and resources (including detailed directions for navigating the bridge closures) can be found on the project’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24-phase2/project-library.html

