Building Talent Foundation and Vinyl Siding Institute (VSI) Forge Alliance to Promote Construction Careers

ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Talent Foundation (BTF), a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing the education, training, and career progression of youth and people from underrepresented groups helping them develop into skilled technical workers and business owners in residential construction, and Vinyl Siding Institute, Inc. (VSI), the leading trade association representing manufacturers of vinyl and polymeric siding, have announced a strategic collaboration. This collaboration aims to promote careers in construction and improve labor market outcomes for job seekers.

This alliance is poised to play a pivotal role in confronting the talent shortage in the residential construction industry. According to projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and analysis conducted by the National Association of Home Builders, the construction industry must add approximately 740,000 workers annually during this decade to ensure its viability. If not effectively tackled, this talent gap will impede the sector's expansion, hinder its capacity to meet housing demands, and thwart efforts to enhance home affordability.

By uniting their expertise and resources, Building Talent Foundation and VSI will promote careers in construction and VSI's Certified Installer Program, as well as assist graduates of the program with securing employment and work-based learning opportunities with BTF's employer partners through its JobstoBuild construction-only career and job platform. Building Talent Foundation will collaborate with VSI and other residential construction leaders to bring 100,000 new skilled trades workers into construction by 2030.

Branka Minic, CEO of Building Talent Foundation, shared her enthusiasm about the partnership: "I am excited about this collaboration with the Vinyl Siding Institute, because it will generate more training and job opportunities for our program participants, particularly for young people and individuals from diverse backgrounds. In addition to providing opportunities for certification, employment, and advancement, it will also catalyze industry growth and rejuvenation by infusing it with a younger workforce."

Echoing these sentiments, Kate Offringa, President and CEO of VSI, stated: "Our collaboration with Building Talent Foundation embodies our commitment to fostering a robust and diverse workforce within the construction industry. By leveraging each other's strengths, we can facilitate meaningful connections between graduates and employers, propelling the sector towards greater heights."

Through this strategic partnership and aligning with their respective missions and core values, Building Talent Foundation and VSI intend to promote careers in construction, invigorate the construction industry's talent pool, and foster a younger and more diverse workforce.

About Building Talent Foundation

Building Talent Foundation (BTF) is a national non-profit organization founded by the Leading Builders of America, with a purpose to address the acute and persistent talent shortage across residential construction. Building Talent Foundation's mission is to advance the education, training, and career progression of young people and people from underrepresented groups, helping them develop into skilled technical workers and business owners in residential construction. For more information visit www.buildingtf.org and follow Building Talent Foundation on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Vinyl Siding Institute

The Vinyl Siding Institute, Inc. (VSI) is the trade association for manufacturers of vinyl and other polymeric siding and suppliers to the industry. As industry advocates, VSI's goal is to further the development and growth of the vinyl and polymeric siding industry by helping to develop material, product, and performance standards in cooperation with standards-making organizations and code bodies. VSI engages in product stewardship and outreach activities to enhance the image of the industry and its products, and serve as an information resource to remodelers, builders, planners, designers, architects, elected officials, building code officials, distributors, homeowners, and other exterior cladding decision-makers on the facts about vinyl siding. For more information visit VSI’s website and follow VSI on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.