UPDATE: St Johnsbury / Request for Public Assistance

****UPDATE****

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007074

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/25/23 at approximately 1523 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 N, in the area of house number 3826

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  JUVENILE                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Juveniles

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 9/25/23 at approximately 1523 hours, a parent called to report as her children were exiting a school bus with flashing lights and a stop sign extended, a silver Kia sedan displaying an unreadable temporary paper plate drove around the bus nearly striking the children.

 

On 10/2/23 Troopers met and spoke with the Juvenile Operator and their parent. The operator was issued two Vermont Civil Violation Complaints (VCVCs):

 

23 Vermont Statutes Annotated 203(a)(7), CM8 - False application in obtaining or attempting to obtain documents

 

23 Vermont Statutes Annotated 1075, PSB - Passing School Bus

 

Troopers were in the area and immediately began patrolling US-5 in the area the incident occurred but were unable to locate the vehicle.

 

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Trooper Aremburg at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.  

 

 

