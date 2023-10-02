The Party Hits Even Harder With Latin Country Artist Stokoff's Newest Spanish Release Of 'Welcome To La Fiesta'
EINPresswire.com/ -- The genre-bending talented Latin/Country tunesmith Stokoff has officially released the Spanish version of "Welcome to La Fiesta", a song which earned him a spotlight by The Academy of Country Music on their Fresh Music Friday playlist. Written by Stokoff, Phil Barton (Lee Brice, Priscilla Block and Dustin Lynch) and Brian White (songwriter for Jason Aldean, Trace Adkins, Rascal Flatts and Charley Pride), "Welcome to La Fiesta (En Español)" is now available. On release day, Stokoff took over the Academy of Country Music's social media platforms to celebrate. Fans can view his takeover by clicking here.
"Music is a multicultural language," says Stokoff. "The song is an invitation to celebrate life, accept our differences, and enhance our similarities. We all embrace the same values as human beings, like the importance of friendship, family, and respect, which should be our beacon for building a better place in this crazy world. It was a blast to write the song in English with Brian White and Phil Barton, and also to create a Spanish version simultaneously. We achieved something unique and different in a world where you are expected to follow only the trends. I strongly believe in following my unique and personal path. So, 'Welcome to La Fiesta'!"
This party anthem combines a Country vibe with Latin influences to create the perfect invitation for a fun-filled fiesta.
Fans can listen to "Welcome to La Fiesta (En Español)" by clicking here.
Lyrics from "Welcome to La Fiesta":
Luces de neón,
Se siente la emoción
Este es un rumbón
Welcome to La Fiesta
Siente el sabor
El sonido del tambor
Un buen Country Latino, el ritmo que se queda
Es La Fiesta
Tu copa arriba, con buena vibra
Cerveza, Tequila, brindemos todos juntos por la vida
Arriba, abajo, en el centro y pa´ dentro, no se escucha
Welcome to
Welcome to La Fiesta
Stokoff's debut release in the US market, "Country Music Hits En Español Y Mas", saw almost two million streams on Spotify across the songs. Since his initial Spanish adaptions to country hit, Stokoff has landed his music on Apple Music Country Host Ty Bentli’s curated Apple Music Playlist, CMT with the premiere of his music video for his track, "Perfecto", as well as the official Academy of Country Music’s own New Music Friday and Fresh Music Friday playlists.
To stay up to date with Stokoff, visit the following:
Website: https://www.octaviostokoff.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stokoff1/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stokoff1/
YouTube: @OctavioStokoff
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stokoff1
About Stokoff:
Born in Germany but reared in Colombia, Stokoff began using songwriting to cope with the divorce of his parents when was a teen. His burgeoning interest in music dates back to the time when he lived in South America, and he spent several years searching for his musical identity before discovering that he wanted to challenge the boundaries of music in Spanish. In Colombia, his singles "Si Tu no Estás, Quiero Ser" and "Todo ha Cambiado" hit the top of the charts. "Todo Ha Cambiado" was also featured on Country Music’s Country Wide & Breaking Mexican Music playlists on Apple Music. His single "Emrujo" surpassed over one million views on YouTube. Throughout his career, Stokoff has performed at the Latin Billboards in Las Vegas and opened for Ricardo Arjona (Grammy and Latin Grammy Award Winner with 20 million records sold) and Franco de Vita (Latin Grammy and MTV Video Music Award winner). Stokoff also served at the Colombian representative at the Viña del Mar Song Festival in Chile for a crowd of over 24,000 viewers and a live broadcast in 55 countries appearing alongside the Backstreet Boys representing the United States of America. He has since made the move to the U.S. and now calls Music City home with his wife and children.
