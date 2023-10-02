Mobilize awarded SBIR Phase II contract to develop dynamic innovation pipeline for Army

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobilize, a Colorado-based data analytics company, was awarded a $1.8 million Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract Sept. 26 from the Army Applications Laboratory to develop improved processes for managing innovation and research and development initiatives.

The feature, called Dynamic and Autonomous Process Management (DAPM), will integrate with Mobilize’s existing VISION Joint Innovation System, a first-of-its-kind secure ecosystem for the federal government that uses centralized data to reduce duplication of effort and promote faster adoption of replicable solutions.

“The government is in a sprint to source and deploy emerging solutions to meet the challenges of strategic competition,” said Jade Baranski, CEO and co-founder of Mobilize. “We’re thrilled to be working with AAL because this is the right tool at the right time. DAPM will allow government users to overcome outdated processes and give flexibility where it is needed most.”

The feature set for DAPM will equip government users to adapt and automate processes for speed, agility, and scale. With the ability to manage and execute dynamic pipelines, they will be able to replace legacy tools and processes.

To develop and evaluate this technology, the U.S. Army will have significantly more users in VISION. The Army had previously started a pilot program intended to graduate the service to an enterprise model. VISION operates on enterprise licenses to ensure the maximum usability of large amounts of innovation data to create a single source of truth.

“This represents a huge milestone for the platform,” said Robert Fehlen, Mobilize’s chief revenue officer. “As we approach the second anniversary of VISION, we now have each of the military branches in a significant stage beyond their initial pilot phase, with more data and more usability. VISION truly is the joint innovation system.”

ABOUT MOBILIZE

Mobilize was founded in 2014 and builds powerful software for federal agencies and other large enterprise clients. In 2021, Mobilize launched Its flagship product, VISION, which is now being used by all branches of the DOD.