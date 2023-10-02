Submit Release
Banyan Delaware Hosts Their Second Annual United in Recovery Fall Festival

The Annual United in Recovery Fall Festival is a free family fun event located at the Cooks Family Farms in Newark, DE.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan Delaware, in partnership with Impact Life, is excited to announce the return of the United in Recovery Fall Festival. This year, the festival will take place on October 21st, 2023, at Cook Family Farms, located at 3300 Frazer Road, Newark, DE 19702. The festivities will run from 4 pm to 8 pm. This event promises a day of fun, fellowship, and support as we embrace the changing seasons. The Second Annual United in Recovery Fall Festival offers something for everyone in the community, and it's entirely free and open to the public.

What to Expect:

A scrumptious feast featuring a delectable pig roast.
Groove to the beats of a lively DJ.
Enjoy an enchanting bonfire.
Delight in a variety of food options.
And much more!

This event reflects our commitment to the community, promoting unity and supporting recovery. We invite all families, friends, and neighbors to come together and create lasting memories.

For those planning to attend, please RSVP on Eventbrite to help us ensure a memorable experience for everyone.

About Banyan Delaware: Located in Milford, DE, Banyan Delaware is a leading facility providing inpatient and outpatient treatment for adults, first responders, and veterans battling substance use and co-occurring disorders. They offer personalized treatment plans tailored to individual needs and innovative therapies such as equine therapy, sound therapy, biofeedback, and chef-prepared meals.

About Banyan Treatment Centers: Banyan Treatment Centers extends its services nationwide, offering inpatient and outpatient treatment for substance use and mental health disorders, including medical detox, partial hospitalization, and telehealth therapy. Patients are empowered to focus on their sobriety and wellness, away from potentially toxic environments.

About Impact Life: Impact Life shares the Banyan Centers vision, striving to build a solid foundation of recovery within the community. They offer recovery residences, peer support, workforce development, cultural and spiritual experiences, peer leadership opportunities, and service work projects. The United in Recovery Fall Festival reflects their unwavering commitment to this mission.

Become a Sponsor: Companies and professionals are invited to support this meaningful event by becoming sponsors. Three sponsorship levels are available: Silver, Gold, and Platinum, each with unique benefits, including social media acknowledgment, event presence, and more.

Silver Package ($1000): Acknowledgment on social media and event presence.
Gold Package: Acknowledgment on social media, event presence, and name on event signage.
Platinum Package: Acknowledgment on social media, event presence, name on event signage, and a 5-minute speaking opportunity at the event to highlight your organization or program.
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Angela Lloyd at alloyd@banyancenters.com
Megan Deery at mdeery@banyancenters.com
For more information about the programs offered at Banyan Delaware, please visit the website at BanyanDelaware.com. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, don't hesitate to reach out to them at (877) 836-7614. They are here to help.

Join us at the Second Annual United in Recovery Fall Festival for a day of unity, support, and community. Together, we can make a difference.

Alyssa Shapper
Banyan Treatment Centers
+1 877-836-7614
email us here
