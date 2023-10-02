Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers Launches Catering Menu in Tampa, FL

Tony Roma's Bones & Burgers Catering Selection

The carefully curated menu is a perfect home or office dining experience that can be shared by groups with diverse palates and restrictions.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® and Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM announced that they are launching a catering menu for the Bones & Burgers brand.

The Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers brand is a corporate owned, quick service restaurant that launched last year in Tampa, Florida. Located in the Tampa International Mall & Bay Street, Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers offers a variety of delicious burgers and the Tony Roma’s legendary ribs. In addition, they offer a 100% Vegan burger cooked on a separate grill plus fresh salads and sides.

The launch of the catering menu is just in time for office and family gatherings this holiday season. The carefully curated menu is a perfect home or office dining experience that can be shared by groups of friends, co-workers, and families with diverse palates and restrictions.

Mohaimina Haque, the Interim CEO of Romacorp., Inc., commented, “The launch of the catering menu for Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers brand is another exciting milestone during this period of growth and reinvention. The team has spent countless hours ensuring that the food quality in this offsite dining experience will match the high standards we set for all Tony Roma’s locations globally, and we are excited to be able to accommodate even more customers in this new model."

To place and order or view the Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers catering menu items visit https://trbonesandburgers.com/.

###

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened over 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomasofficial/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromasofficial/.