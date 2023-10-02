HAECO eyes aviation investment in Quảng Ninh Province

VIETNAM, October 2 - HÀ NỘI — HAECO Electrical Mechanical Group (HAECO), one of the world’s leading aircraft engineering and maintenance service providers, aims to invest in the aviation industry in Quảng Ninh Province.

In the meeting with the province's leader on Saturday, Richard Sell, General Director of HAECO Group, said he was impressed with the remarkable development of Quảng Ninh and revealed intention to conduct research and invest in the province.

According to Cao Tường Huy, the Acting Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Quảng Ninh is home to the Vân Đồn airport, but the province's aviation logistics infrastructure is still underdeveloped despite being a prioritised sector. Therefore, Huy suggested a collaboration between HAECO and Sun Group, the investor in Vân Đồn Airport, to soon deploy the logistics project.

The province has offered assistance with investment procedures, location, staff selection, and other activities.

Quảng Ninh is one of the leading localities in terms of development speed in the country, with a synchronous transportation infrastructure system from highways and seaports. And Vân Đồn Airport is the first private airport in Việt Nam, with convenient regional and international connections. It is also a typical example of private resource mobilisation in the province.

The province has an appealing business and investment environment with modern administration and sustainable local governance and is a destination for international investors. According to the annual Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), Quảng Ninh is the most business-friendly province in Việt Nam. As of mid-September, the province had attracted FDI worth $750 million, the ninth-highest amount of any locality in the nation. — VNS