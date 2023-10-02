B&H WORLDWIDE FURTHER EXPANDS IN OCEANIA WITH NEW PRESENCE IN BRISBANE

B&H opens new warehouse in Brisbane Australia, Chelsie Hern, Colin Kaltner

(L - R): Chelsie Hern – Station Manager Melbourne, Peter Longstaff – Operations, Nathan Lawrie – Operations Supervisor, Colin Kaltner – Head of Operations Oceania

B&H Worldwide has further expanded its operations in the Oceania region with the opening of a new office in Brisbane, Australia.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the leading name in aerospace logistics has further expanded its operations in the Oceania region with the opening of a new office in Brisbane, Australia. Located close to the capital of Queensland state’s airport the new facility will enable the B&H team to be closer to both existing and new customers.

The Queensland state is a key growth area for aviation and its airport which is the largest in Australia by land size, is one of the main import and export points for the region. B&H’s specialist aerospace business is growing rapidly across the Oceania region and a third location in Australia will enable it to better serve customer demand.

The facility will be fully operational from 18th September 2023.

Says B&H Worldwide’s Head of Operations - Oceania, Colin Kaltner: “Being able to provide the B&H touch for our services is key to customer satisfaction. With more and more customer requests for us to have a presence in Brisbane this is the ideal time to open a new location to satisfy that demand. By improving our reach across Australia and investing in Brisbane, we are able to handle specialist aerospace logistics requirements to our own exacting standards”.

About B&H Worldwide

About B&H Worldwide

Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry.

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

