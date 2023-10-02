B&H WORLDWIDE FURTHER EXPANDS IN OCEANIA WITH NEW PRESENCE IN BRISBANE

(L - R): Chelsie Hern – Station Manager Melbourne, Peter Longstaff – Operations, Nathan Lawrie – Operations Supervisor, Colin Kaltner – Head of Operations Oceania B&H Worldwide logo

B&H Worldwide has further expanded its operations in the Oceania region with the opening of a new office in Brisbane, Australia.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the leading name in aerospace logistics has further expanded its operations in the Oceania region with the opening of a new office in Brisbane, Australia. Located close to the capital of Queensland state’s airport the new facility will enable the B&H team to be closer to both existing and new customers.

The Queensland state is a key growth area for aviation and its airport which is the largest in Australia by land size, is one of the main import and export points for the region. B&H’s specialist aerospace business is growing rapidly across the Oceania region and a third location in Australia will enable it to better serve customer demand.

The facility will be fully operational from 18th September 2023.

Says B&H Worldwide’s Head of Operations - Oceania, Colin Kaltner: “Being able to provide the B&H touch for our services is key to customer satisfaction. With more and more customer requests for us to have a presence in Brisbane this is the ideal time to open a new location to satisfy that demand. By improving our reach across Australia and investing in Brisbane, we are able to handle specialist aerospace logistics requirements to our own exacting standards”.

About B&H Worldwide

Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years it has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its FirstTrac software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com