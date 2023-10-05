Kara Kilian, Professional Trainer Partners with Global Humanitarian Kristen Thomasino for Social Good Project

Kara Kilian, Professional Trainer to the Stars, Los Angeles, California, Now Available in Buddytown's Book a Buddy Kara Kilian, Professional Trainer to the Stars, Los Angeles, California Kara Kilian, Professional Trainer for the Stars with Thomasino Media CEO, Kristen Thomasino attends Dinah Shore Weekend to Network with Other Women Partnership Planning Day with Kristen Thomasino, Global Humanitarian with Kara Kilian, Professional Trainer to the Stars, Content Brainstorm for Buddytown and Thomasino Media Buddytown Application available on Apple and Android Markets. Created by Global Humanitarian Kristen Thomasino.

Access to affordable quality goods and services would be an ideal goal for our members of community to unify around. Imagine a world where we worked together.

Being a part of the Buddytown Network is an excellent opportunity to connect with individuals focused on self-improvement. I look forward to finding more people who want to go to the next level.” — Kara Kilian | Professional Trainer to the Stars

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media learned that Buddytown Consulting LLC has released new updates to their application called Buddytown, available on Android and Apple. This resource center for various special interests is organized so others can connect with multiple organizations helping specific causes.

Kristen Thomasino, Founder, commented, "At Buddytown, we look for ways to amplify others' missions and connect others to resources. Individuals must remember to be successful, you have to be ready to do the work, take coaching, and work on your game plan in bite-size pieces. My hope with designing Buddytown is people can see what I see. Opportunities to invest in self-love. Phenomenal community leaders and coaches. Value for value programs. Ways to productive take action for positive outcomes."

The Buddytown Consulting team shared, "Opportunities for us to make an impact are everywhere. It's about connecting people to self-love opportunities and delivering the message to take action."

Buddytown includes a resource center for Business, Wellness, Veterans, Unhoused, Emergency, Queer and Human Rights. Also available is access to The Social Good Experiment. This fee-based market study allows participants to learn about their daily, weekly, and monthly behavior and participate in a masked study. Also integrated is Thomasino Media-created content like The Social Good Magazine Show and Woo! with Kristen Thomasino! Recently released in partnership with Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia, a new Veterans Goods and Services Feedback Study to help create positive outcomes for veterans and the team at the VA organizations working to help others get stronger and reduce their suffering.

CEO Kristen Thomasino shared, "I am excited to announce a new partnership for Wellness with Kara Kilian, professional trainer and fitness influencer to the stars and other influential community members. Kara has been focused for many years on elevating others with her coaching and presence. After searching in Los Angeles for talent, Kara was the perfect partner to create content with Thomasino Media around wellness and integrate Kara's practice into Buddytown. Sometimes, everyone needs a buddy, and Kara is a great buddy if you hire someone as a professional trainer. Buddytown users can Book Kara through the "Book a Buddy" function under Fitness Partners. Kara is the first of our fitness partners we are incorporating in content for both Buddytown and Thomasino Media's social good content projects. Kara is a fantastic teacher, and I can't wait to work with her on more projects to inspire others to take action for their health."

Kara Kilian, professional fitness trainer to the stars, commented, "Competence breeds confidence. I teach my clients how to feel empowered. They must want to do the work every day to become who they wish to be. I am excited about this partnership with Buddytown and Thomasino Media to be a resource for others who desire to improve their lives through physical training."

For interviews contact: info@karakilian.com or operations@thomasinomedia.com

