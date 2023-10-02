Submit Release
Gov. Pillen’s Statement Upon Approving Emergency Regulations for Let Them Grow Act

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen provided the statement below, upon approving emergency regulations submitted by the Chief Medical Officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) relative to the Let them Grow Act in LB574.

 

“I appreciate the thorough work put in by Dr. Tesmer and his team to get the emergency regulations drafted and to me for approval on the effective date of the law. These regulations provide the guidance necessary to ensure that Nebraska kids are protected from medical treatments and surgeries that could result in irreparable harm.”

