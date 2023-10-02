Medical Metrics, Inc. Hires Dennis Farrell to Lead Commercialization of SpineCAMP™ AI-powered Image Analysis Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Metrics Inc. (“MMI” or the “Company”), a global leader in medical image analysis solutions and services, is excited to announce the addition of Dennis Farrell, a seasoned spinal device industry expert, to its team. Farrell’s broad experience includes over 20 years in the spinal device arena, having worked with Zimmer Spine, NuVasive, and startups including Cervitech, LinkSpine, and Carevature Robotics. He will spearhead commercialization efforts of the Company’s groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence image analysis platform, SpineCAMP.
SpineCAMP is a fully-automated solution that digitizes and analyzes X-ray images of the spine to generate both qualitative (enhanced visualization) and quantitative metrics to support clinical decision making. Precise measurements of global and segmental radiographic parameters, including disc angles and heights, angular and translational intervertebral motion, global lordosis, pelvic incidence, and more are available to the clinician from SpineCAMP within their native enterprise imaging system. These parameters can be helpful for clinicians when assessing spinal instability, alignment, degeneration, fusion integrity, motion preservation, and implant performance.
“We are excited to have Dennis join our team in a leadership role.” said N. Shastry Akella, PhD, MMI’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “His diverse MedTech and spinal device experience, strong clinical network, and keen interest in enabling technologies make him an outstanding leader for MMI’s medical device commercialization efforts. The MMI team looks forward to working closely with Dennis to bring SpineCAMP to clinicians in the coming months. He will also be involved in overseeing MMI's efforts aimed at brand-building, sales, strategic partnerships, and engaging clinical key opinion leaders.”
Farrell expressed enthusiasm about joining MMI and the potential of the SpineCAMP platform, stating, “I am thrilled to be part of a team that is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in spinal healthcare. I have a special interest in solutions that are designed to improve patient care and reduce treatment costs within the field of spine, and am excited by MMI’s commitment to AI technology in this space. I look forward to leading commercialization efforts and working with the team to bring SpineCAMP to the clinician desktop and healthcare market.”
Since its founding in 2000, MMI, an ISO 9001:2015 certified medical imaging services and solutions company, has built a strong reputation for high-quality image analyses in support of clinical trials and research. MMI’s scientific expertise has contributed to over three hundred spine research studies, resulting in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and conference proceedings. More information about MMI can be found by visiting www.medicalmetrics.com.
More information about SpineCAMP may be found at www.spinecamp.ai. Additional questions or would like to learn more? Please email spinecamp@medicalmetrics.com
