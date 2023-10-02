Skorpios Tru-SiPh™ Heterogenous Integrated Photonic ICs Demonstrated in FormericaOE 800G Optical Transceivers at ECOC
The Skorpios Tru-SiPh™ Technology Provides A Cost-Effective, Highly Integrated, and Reliable Solution to Power 8-Channel, 100G PAM-4 2xFR4 Optical Modules
We are delighted to demonstrate our latest innovation, the 800G OSFP dual duplex LC 2xFR4 optical transceiver.”GLASCOW, SCOTLAND, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., a vertically integrated leader in Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuits (HPICs), and Formerica Optoelectronics, Inc., an optical interconnect solution leader providing optical transceivers, today announced a demonstration of Formerica’s 800G OSFP module based on Skorpios’ Tru-SiPh™ technology.
The SKRP 2035 HPIC (Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuit) is the world’s only single-chip device able to be driven with 100 Gb/s PAM4 electrical input signals and generate two IEEE 802.3 FR4-compliant optical PAM4 eyes. The Skorpios HPIC does not require external lasers fiber-coupled to the device, or flip-chip devices on top of the silicon photonic chip. As such, manufacturing complexity and overall product cost are significantly reduced. Furthermore, the uncooled HPIC multiplexes the 8 PAM4 optical signals into two single-mode fibers, utilizing the four standard CWDM wavelengths. Likewise, the SKRP2025 HPIC incorporates a tuning-free demux to split the received wavelengths into 8 individual PAM4 signals.
The 800G OSFP Dual Duplex LC 2xFR4 photonic integrated transceiver is hot-pluggable, OSFP MSA, IEEE 802.3ck and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 compliant device that reaches 2km and consumes ≤18W. It supports 2x400G breakout for Higher Port Density critical to Higher Bandwidth in Hyperscale Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructures.
“The FormericaOE team brings technical excellence, manufacturing prowess, and low-cost assembly processes enabled by the Tru-SiPh™ technology,” said David Huff, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Skorpios. “The 800G OSFP Module addresses a growing need in high bandwidth optical connectivity in a cost-effective, scalable and reliable manner.”
"We are delighted to demonstrate our latest innovation, the 800G OSFP dual duplex LC 2xFR4 optical transceiver," said Peter Liu, VP of Sales and Marketing of Formerica Optoelectronics. "Skorpios’ Tru-SiPh™ technology has enabled us to deliver a high-performance, reliable, energy-efficient optical transceiver module that meets the needs of data center and cloud computing applications."
About Skorpios Technologies, Inc.
Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios’ unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high-speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Skorpios Technologies and Twitter @Trusiph.
About Formerica Optoelectronics, Inc.
Formerica Optoelectronics is a high-speed interconnect company offering Made-in-Taiwan optical transceivers and Active Optical Cables at 100G, 200G, 400G and 800G for data centers that support AI, Super Computing, HPC, Edge Computing, Cloud Computing, and Enterprise. We offer sealed iAOC™ and iAOP™ for liquid immersion cooling critical to next-generation data centers with advanced cooling requirements. These immersion AOCs enable data centers to reduce PUE, decrease carbon footprint, and conserve electricity/water consumption while drastically reducing operating expenses and lowering their total cost of ownership. Formerica’s diverse portfolio of optical transceivers supports verticals in AI Data Centers, Storage Servers, Video Surveillance, Secure Communication, Industrial Automation & Control, IoT, 5G/4G/LTE backhaul, Digital Broadcasting, and Medical Imaging applications. For more information, visit www.formericaoe.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Formerica Optoelectronics Inc.
Formerica Optoelectronics Contact:
Peter Liu
Vice President, Sales & Marketing
Formerica Optoelectronics, Inc.
peter.liu@formericaoe.com
Skorpios Contact:
David B Huff
Skorpios Technologies
9178461094
