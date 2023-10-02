ReElement Technologies Expands International Team with Shane Tragethon as Vice President, International Strategy
ReElement’s innovative critical mineral refining technology is being recognized in international markets as competitive and effective supply chain solution
American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)
The goals of ReElement align with solving the United States’ domestic supply chain for critical minerals, but by doing so in a way that also benefits Africa”FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Resources Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”) ReElement Technologies LLC (“ReElement”), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and battery elements, announced today it has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Shane Tragethon as Vice President, International Strategy focusing on international development and growth. Mr. Tragethon will work alongside the executive team to expand the geographical footprint of the business through the deployment of its next generation refining capacity, commercial partnerships, as well as product offerings throughout North American and international markets.
— Shane Tragethon
Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources commented, "We welcome Shane to the team and the wide breadth of experience he brings to the Company. As the world continues to adopt steps towards energy transition, the need for a more robust and resilient supply of critical minerals required to fuel our technologies is becoming more and more real. ReElement’s innovative critical mineral refining platform continues to establish itself as an efficient supply chain solution with its high performance and environmentally safe methods, along with its flexibility to refine a variety of feedstocks. As such, we continue to assess a growing number of international expansion opportunities. Shane’s knowledge of the international markets, his experience in Africa, and broad strategic relationships will be a tremendous asset to the Company, further de-risks our expansion and will significantly contribute to our ability to unlock value for our shareholders.”
Mr. Tragethon is an operations and strategy expert with more than 20 years of experience crossing both the government and private sector in the Middle East, South Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa. A large portion of his recent career has been supporting the United States Department of State’s foreign assistance objectives and cooperation in Africa. Shane is also a U.S. Navy Veteran, graduate of Harvard Business School, and is looking forward to helping ReElement build partnerships around the globe.
Mr. Tragethon, added, “Over the last year I have had the opportunity to understand ReElement’s process and technology, and its overall mission. I couldn’t be more excited to join the team and bring value to their objectives. I’ve had the unique opportunity of working with the Department of State throughout Africa and believe that the goals of ReElement align with solving the United States’ domestic supply chain for critical minerals, but by doing so in a way that also benefits Africa and shifting the narrative from exploitation to partnerships. My goal is to hit the ground running and bring the partnerships together to streamline and expedite the goals laid out by the Company.”
ReElement’s advanced, chromatography, critical mineral refining methods are unique in that it's an efficient continuous, closed-loop, column-based, modular system that is able to operate at multiple stages and recover high-value components from a variety of feedstocks. Furthermore, the business model is designed to be able to co-locate or build and operate within local environments to reduce cost, minimize carbon footprints and bring value to the regions of the world in which ReElement operates. ReElement intends to expand to multiple regions throughout the world and is in active discussions on partnerships within select strategic locations.
