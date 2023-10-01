Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Man In Connection To Somerset County Murder

(CRISFIELD, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man this morning in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Somerset County. 

The suspect, Morris Edward Cotton III, 42, of Marion Station, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and related charges.  Cotton will be held at the Somerset County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.  

Shortly before 3 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to a residence on the 28800 block of Hudson Corner Road in Marion Station, Maryland for a report of a female who was shot. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers and officers from the Crisfield Police Department arrived on scene and witnessed Cotton exit the residence. Cotton was taken into custody at the scene.

Police entered the residence to look for the victim. The victim, identified as Amy Jean Uff, 53, of Marion Station, Maryland, was located inside the home. She was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will lead the investigation. The case remains under investigation. 

