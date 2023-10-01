Road Closure Update
VT Route 7 SB is closed in the area of North Shrewsbury Road in Clarendon due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
