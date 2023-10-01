Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.30.23

Published: Sep 30, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 334 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Public contracts: conflicts of interest.

AB 508 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) – Probation: environmental crimes.

AB 511 by Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) – Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: California ALS Research Network Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.

AB 614 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Medi-Cal.

AB 623 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Cannabis: THC testing variances.

AB 700 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – California Firefighter Cancer Prevention and Research Program.

AB 722 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Alameda Health System Hospital Authority.

AB 767 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Community Paramedicine or Triage to Alternate Destination Act.

AB 800 by Assemblymember Liz Ortega (D-San Leandro) – Workplace Readiness Week: work permits.

AB 854 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

AB 872 by the Committee on Education – Elementary and secondary education: omnibus bill.

AB 1021 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Controlled substances: rescheduling.

AB 1074 by Assemblymember Juan Alanis (R-Modesto) – Horse racing.

AB 1341 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Public health: oral therapeutics.

AB 1355 by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim) – Employment: benefits: electronic notice and documents.

AB 1400 by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) – Student financial aid: College Access Tax Credit Fund: community college student transfers: Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

AB 1457 by Assemblymember Liz Ortega (D-San Leandro) – Public social services: merit or civil service employee.

AB 1578 by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim) – Insurance licensees.

AB 1649 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Local Agency Public Construction Act: change orders: County of Santa Clara.

AB 1668 by Assemblymember Joe Patterson (R-Rocklin) – Alcoholic beverages: licenses: County of Placer.

SB 35 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court Program.

SB 235 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Civil discovery.

SB 264 by Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks) – Income taxes: deduction: disaster losses.

SB 428 by Senator Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) – Temporary restraining orders and protective orders: employee harassment.

SB 475 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Park property: City of Laguna Woods: City Centre Park.

SB 506 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Public Utilities Commission: railroads: colored pavements marking project.

SB 553 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Occupational safety: workplace violence: restraining orders and workplace violence prevention plan. A signing message can be found here.

SB 567 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Termination of tenancy: no-fault just causes: gross rental rate increases.

SB 696 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) – Notaries public.

SB 704 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Coastal resources: California Coastal Act of 1976: industrial developments: oil and gas developments: refineries: petrochemical facilities: offshore wind.

SB 740 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Hazardous materials management: stationary sources: skilled and trained workforce.

SB 815 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Healing arts.

SB 844 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Alcoholic beverage control: retail license transfers and beer returns.

SB 862 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District: transaction and use tax rates.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 966 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Division of Boating and Waterways: report to the Legislature: shoreline erosion control and public beach programs. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1631 by Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-San Fernando Valley) – Water resources: permit to appropriate: application procedure: mining use. A veto message can be found here.

SB 493 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Air pollution: alternative vehicles and electric and hydrogen infrastructure. A veto message can be found here.

SB 686 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Domestic workers: occupational safety. A veto message can be found here.

SB 799 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) – Unemployment insurance: trade disputes: eligibility for benefits. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

