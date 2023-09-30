New Haven Barracks / Commercial Motor Vehicle Crash
COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5003865
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 9/30/23, 0649 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 22A
TOWN: Orwell
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cook Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sheyalo A. Bwana
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Syracuse, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: LT625
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Injuries
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/30/23 at approximately 0649 hours, Troopers responded to a single commercial motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A south of Cook Road in the Town of Orwell. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south on Vermont Route 22A, failing to stay within its lane of travel. As a result, V#1 left the roadway off the southbound side before striking a tree and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest on the southbound shoulder of Vermont Route 22A. OP#1 was transported to Porter Medical Center for suspected injuries.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Orwell Fire, Middlebury EMS, and Earle’s Towing.
Vermont Route 22A was reduced to one lane of travel for approximately six hours while Earle’s Towing removed V#1 from the shoulder of the roadway.
VCVC: 23 VSA 1038, “Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic” ($220, 2 points)
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
