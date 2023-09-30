Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Commercial Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 23B5003865 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/30/23, 0649 hours 

STREET: Vermont Route 22A 

TOWN: Orwell

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cook Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Sheyalo A. Bwana

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Syracuse, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: LT625

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

INJURIES: Suspected Injuries

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

On 9/30/23 at approximately 0649 hours, Troopers responded to a single commercial motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A south of Cook Road in the Town of Orwell. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south on Vermont Route 22A, failing to stay within its lane of travel. As a result, V#1 left the roadway off the southbound side before striking a tree and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest on the southbound shoulder of Vermont Route 22A. OP#1 was transported to Porter Medical Center for suspected injuries. 

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Orwell Fire, Middlebury EMS, and Earle’s Towing.

 

Vermont Route 22A was reduced to one lane of travel for approximately six hours while Earle’s Towing removed V#1 from the shoulder of the roadway.

 

VCVC: 23 VSA 1038, “Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic” ($220, 2 points)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N 

COURT ACTION: N 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

