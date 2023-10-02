The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement Announces Opening of Fourth Annual Hidden Heroes Contest
To recognize unsung educators across the stateATLANTA, GA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Leadership Institute (GLISI), a local nonprofit organization that develops school leaders state-wide, announces the launch of its fourth annual Hidden Heroes campaign.
With the launch of Hidden Heroes, GLISI aims to recognize unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations are open to the public and the top three educators in each of three regions across the state will be presented with cash prizes.
"The airwaves are too full of what’s wrong in education. The return of Hidden Heroes inspires me because it amplifies what’s going right - and things are going right in so many places,” said Leslie Hazle Bussey, Executive Director of GLISI. “Educators across our state get up every day and demonstrate leadership, innovation, and create cultures of excellence for students of every age. This is a chance for those stories to get lifted up and amplified across communities.”
Nominations are open to the public. Nominees may be teachers, principals, bus drivers, custodians, nutrition staff, or any school staff member who has demonstrated a passion for serving young people. Winners will be selected by online vote and nominators of winning educators will also receive a cash prize. Individuals can submit a nomination through the Hidden Hero website glisi.me/hiddenheroes2023 through October 31.
Born during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to recognize and uplift the state’s unsung heroes, the Hidden Heroes campaign has grown every year with more than 40,000 votes cast last year. For more information about GLISI visit GLISI.org and to nominate a Hidden Hero visit glisi.me/hiddenheroes2023.
ABOUT THE GEORGIA LEADERSHIP INSITUTE FOR SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT
The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement (GLISI.org) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to Uplift school leaders> Transform mindsets and actions > Create vibrant cultures of innovation > Build excellent and equitable schools. Founded in 2001 by a coalition of education, business, and government leaders who believed leadership was the most impactful lever for improving public education in Georgia, GLISI provides leadership development and consulting to help schools unleash the potential in every child, retain outstanding educators, and accelerate community prosperity.
