Derby Barracks/Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5004698

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/30/23, 1150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-111, Morgan

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Marie Voyer

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montreal, QC

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a trooper observed a group of approximately 15-20 sport-style motorcycles traveling in a dangerous manner on VT-111 in Morgan, operating at high rates of speed, crowding, tailgating and unsafely passing vehicles, creating a substantial public safety hazard. Ultimately, the trooper was able to catch up to and effect a stop of one of the vehicles, which had been observed tailgating, unsafely passing, and traveling at speeds between 70-80 MPH in the posted 35 MPH zone near the Morgan Country Store.

The remainder of the vehicles continued traveling east on VT-111. These vehicles were not pursued and there were no other law enforcement units in the area.

The operator of the stopped vehicle, a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja, was identified as the accused. She was issued a criminal citation to appear in court on 11/14/23, and released from the scene.

Shortly thereafter, the aforementioned vehicles were observed again traveling in a similar manner, however there was no law enforcement in that area at the time.

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/23, 0830

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.