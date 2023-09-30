Derby Barracks/Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004698
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/30/23, 1150 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-111, Morgan
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Marie Voyer
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montreal, QC
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, a trooper observed a group of approximately 15-20 sport-style motorcycles traveling in a dangerous manner on VT-111 in Morgan, operating at high rates of speed, crowding, tailgating and unsafely passing vehicles, creating a substantial public safety hazard. Ultimately, the trooper was able to catch up to and effect a stop of one of the vehicles, which had been observed tailgating, unsafely passing, and traveling at speeds between 70-80 MPH in the posted 35 MPH zone near the Morgan Country Store.
The remainder of the vehicles continued traveling east on VT-111. These vehicles were not pursued and there were no other law enforcement units in the area.
The operator of the stopped vehicle, a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja, was identified as the accused. She was issued a criminal citation to appear in court on 11/14/23, and released from the scene.
Shortly thereafter, the aforementioned vehicles were observed again traveling in a similar manner, however there was no law enforcement in that area at the time.
COURT ACTION: Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/23, 0830
COURT: Orleans
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.