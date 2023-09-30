Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A5004698

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch                    

STATION: Derby Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 9/30/23, 1150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-111, Morgan

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Marie Voyer                                        

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montreal, QC

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a trooper observed a group of approximately 15-20 sport-style motorcycles traveling in a dangerous manner on VT-111 in Morgan, operating at high rates of speed, crowding, tailgating and unsafely passing vehicles, creating a substantial public safety hazard.  Ultimately, the trooper was able to catch up to and effect a stop of one of the vehicles, which had been observed tailgating, unsafely passing, and traveling at speeds between 70-80 MPH in the posted 35 MPH zone near the Morgan Country Store.

 

The remainder of the vehicles continued traveling east on VT-111.  These vehicles were not pursued and there were no other law enforcement units in the area.

 

The operator of the stopped vehicle, a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja, was identified as the accused.  She was issued a criminal citation to appear in court on 11/14/23, and released from the scene.

 

Shortly thereafter, the aforementioned vehicles were observed again traveling in a similar manner, however there was no law enforcement in that area at the time.

 

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/23, 0830         

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

