VSP St. Albans / Armed Robbery
CASE#: 23A2005758
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Josh Hansell
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/26/2023/ 21:04
LOCATION: Jolley Short Stop, 424 Main Street, Enosburg
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery, resisting arrest and accessory after the fact
ACCUSED #1: Brandon Bergeron
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
ACCUSED #2: Cassandra Sweet
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: Jolley Short Stop
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 424 Main Street, Enosburg
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 26, 2023 at approximately 2105 hours, Vermont State Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred at the Jolley Short Stop Store at 424 Main Street in Enosburg, VT. Investigation revealed that a male entered the store, displayed a knife, and grabbed the cash drawer and cigarettes and fled the scene. No one was injured. Troopers later located the male, identified as Brandon Bergeron, who was with a female, identified as Cassandra Sweet. Bergeron attempted to flee but was apprehended and taken into custody by Troopers. He was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility and held without bail. Investigation revealed Sweet assisted Bergeron in the crime. She was released with a citation for accessory after the fact.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 09/27/2023
COURT: Franklin
BAIL: Held without Bail
MUG SHOT: Attached
Detective Trooper Josh Hansell
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
Saint Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802)524-5993