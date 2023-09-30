VSP St. Albans / Armed Robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2005758

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Josh Hansell

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/26/2023/ 21:04

LOCATION: Jolley Short Stop, 424 Main Street, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery, resisting arrest and accessory after the fact

ACCUSED #1: Brandon Bergeron

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

ACCUSED #2: Cassandra Sweet

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VICTIM: Jolley Short Stop

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 424 Main Street, Enosburg

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 26, 2023 at approximately 2105 hours, Vermont State Police responded to an armed robbery that occurred at the Jolley Short Stop Store at 424 Main Street in Enosburg, VT. Investigation revealed that a male entered the store, displayed a knife, and grabbed the cash drawer and cigarettes and fled the scene. No one was injured. Troopers later located the male, identified as Brandon Bergeron, who was with a female, identified as Cassandra Sweet. Bergeron attempted to flee but was apprehended and taken into custody by Troopers. He was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility and held without bail. Investigation revealed Sweet assisted Bergeron in the crime. She was released with a citation for accessory after the fact.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 09/27/2023

COURT: Franklin

BAIL: Held without Bail

MUG SHOT: Attached

Detective Trooper Josh Hansell

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

Saint Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802)524-5993