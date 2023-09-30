St Albans Barracks/ Retail Theft

CASE#: 23A2005132

TROOPER: C. Harkins

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 29th 2023 at 1751 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 341 Main Street, Enosburg

ACUSED: Brandon Bergeron

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

VICTIM: Beverage Gallery

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 341 Main Street, Enosburg

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 31st members of Vermont State Police received information of a retail theft at the Beverage Gallery on Main Street in the town of Enosburg. After further investigation, the suspect was found to be Brandon Bergeron (DOB: 05/24/1992). On September 27th 2023 Bergeron was arrested for unrelated charges and processed at the St Albans Barracks. He was given a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on October 24th 2023 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: October 24 2023 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

CaseyHarkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993