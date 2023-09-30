St Albans Barracks/ Retail Theft
CASE#: 23A2005132
TROOPER: C. Harkins
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 29th 2023 at 1751 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 341 Main Street, Enosburg
ACUSED: Brandon Bergeron
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
VICTIM: Beverage Gallery
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 341 Main Street, Enosburg
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 31st members of Vermont State Police received information of a retail theft at the Beverage Gallery on Main Street in the town of Enosburg. After further investigation, the suspect was found to be Brandon Bergeron (DOB: 05/24/1992). On September 27th 2023 Bergeron was arrested for unrelated charges and processed at the St Albans Barracks. He was given a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on October 24th 2023 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: October 24 2023 at 0830 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Casey Harkins
Vermont State Police- St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993