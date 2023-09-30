St Johnsbury/ Car fire

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4007195

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 09/30/23 @ 0530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N mile Marker 113, Ryegate, VT

OPERATOR: Matthew, Jackson

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle fire on Interstate 91 N near mile marker 113 in the town of Ryegate. Vermont State Police and Ryegate Fire Department responded. The interstate was reduced to one lane for the safety of commuters and the fire department. The operator Matthew Jackson (36) escaped the vehicle without injury. Ryegate Fire Department extinguished the fire and the vehicle was a total loss. JTB Towing responded and removed the vehicle and the right lane was reopened.