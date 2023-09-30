Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ Car fire

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007195

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J Haley                        

STATION:  VSP St Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 09/30/23 @ 0530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N mile Marker 113, Ryegate, VT

 

 

OPERATOR:  Matthew, Jackson                                           

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle fire on Interstate 91 N near mile marker 113 in the town of Ryegate. Vermont State Police and Ryegate Fire Department responded. The interstate was reduced to one lane for the safety of commuters and the fire department. The operator Matthew Jackson (36) escaped the vehicle without injury. Ryegate Fire Department extinguished the fire and the vehicle was a total loss. JTB Towing responded and removed the vehicle and the right lane was reopened.

