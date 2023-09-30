St Johnsbury/ Car fire
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007195
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 09/30/23 @ 0530 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 N mile Marker 113, Ryegate, VT
OPERATOR: Matthew, Jackson
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle fire on Interstate 91 N near mile marker 113 in the town of Ryegate. Vermont State Police and Ryegate Fire Department responded. The interstate was reduced to one lane for the safety of commuters and the fire department. The operator Matthew Jackson (36) escaped the vehicle without injury. Ryegate Fire Department extinguished the fire and the vehicle was a total loss. JTB Towing responded and removed the vehicle and the right lane was reopened.