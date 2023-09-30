Ambassador of Spain accredited to Turkmenistan

30/09/2023

75

On September 29, 2023, the Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D. Gulmanova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain to Turkmenistan Marcos Gomez Martinez.

On behalf of the head of the Turkmen state, the head of the national Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him success in strengthening the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador conveyed warm greetings from the leadership of the Kingdom of Spain to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, addressing best wishes to all the people of Turkmenistan. As the diplomat emphasized, fulfilling the important mission entrusted to him, he, for his part, will fully contribute to the progressive development of the interstate dialogue.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was informed about the key vectors of the state policy of Turkmenistan, the national programs being implemented and comprehensive transformations designed to ensure further socio-economic progress of the country, the prosperous life of the people. The diplomat was also acquainted with the priorities of the foreign policy of our country, based on the principles of positive neutrality, peacefulness and equal mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the exchange of views on topical issues and promising areas of partnership, was confirmed the readiness of Turkmenistan and Spain to intensify fruitful ties, both in bilateral and multilateral formats, within the framework of a dynamically developing dialogue between our country and the European Union, as well as through other authoritative international organizations.