RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I 91 NB MM 113 RYEGATE - one lane open
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91 NB MM 113 in Ryegate will be shut down to one lane – the left lane will remain open for traffic until the vehicle fire is extinguished by crews on scene. Specific details or estimated time of roadway being re-opened are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, September 30, 2023 5:38 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - I 91 NB MM 113 RYEGATE
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91 NB MM 113 in Ryegate will be shut down until further notice due to a fully involved vehicle fire. Specific details or estimated time of roadway being re-opened are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.